Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin Laser Extravaganza Sat., Aug. 13
We threw back to the '90s with Lasers and Libations, so in August we're going even farther in the Wayback Machine!
Save the Date for the last in our summer series of Laser Extravaganzas: Floyd and Zeppelin, a '70s themed party for adults on Saturday, August 13, from 6:30-9:30 pm. Dig out the flower power headbands, tie-dye, platform shoes, and bell bottoms. Then head to Kaleideum North for beer, brisket, and two classic psychedelic rock laser shows
Radar Brewing Company is setting up a cash/credit bar at the event for beer purchases. Honkey Tonk Smokehouse is catering with smoked brisket, chicken sandwiches, sides, and desserts. Event tickets include museum exploration, food, '70s-themed arts and crafts, and the hour-long laser shows of the best hits of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd.
7 pm: Led Zeppelin
8:30 pm: Pink Floyd
Advanced registration preferred. Tickets will be available at the door. Don’t forget to enter into our “Radical Raffle” upon arrival for the chance to win ‘70s-themed swag and gift cards!
Adult members $20; Adult non-members $25
