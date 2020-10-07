Monstercade is proud to partner with the industrial supergroup Pigface as a venue presenting the “Stay the F*ck Inside Virtual World Tour,” beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Featuring a livestream of the collective’s 2019 performance at Thalia Hall in Chicago, the screening comes as part of their “Everywhere All at Once” fundraising campaign for independent venues and nonprofits, including BLM, NIVA, Black Kids Swim, and Hope For The Day.
The tour is the latest incarnation of the “Stay the F*ck Inside” project from co-founder Martin Atkins (PIL, Ministry, Killing Joke, Nine Inch Nails, and more.)
“With each passing week, the diverse, unique community we created onstage and off seems more and more important,” Atkins said in a press release, “the ability to share this, while helping venues is all the more important.”
And community is the cornerstone for Monstercade, for which owner Carlos Bocanegra considers events and alcohol sales as merely catalysts.
“I created Monstercade as a hangout space where everyone would make new connections, find new friends with similar alternative tastes, and get inspired by other people,” he explained. “Most of all, and maybe selfishly so, I’ve wanted Monstercade to be a place where I could be inspired by all those around me.”
The outlook has helped Monstercade pivot, almost constantly, as the pandemic continues shuttering bars and venues. From pop-up drive-ins to plant markets, Bocanegra is excited to embark on the pay-per-view nouveau adventure.
“It’s a brilliant idea,” he said, “we’re thankful to be joining 65 venues around the world in this event. Best of all, you can stream it from the safety of your living room, and help financially support Monstercade!”
“Venues have yet to receive any bailouts,” Bocanegra said, praising the Ramkat’s ‘Home Sweet Home’ online concert fundraiser series featuring mostly local artists. “But it couldn’t hurt if more national acts, like Pigface, started doing shows in support of smaller venues.”
“Plus, Pigface are legendary,” he noted, listing ties to N.C. through former members Hope Nicholls (Fetchin’ Bones, SugarSmack, It’s Snakes) and Chad Wilder (Voodou and 30 Year Sick.)"
As for the Thalia Hall star-studded lineup, Atkins was joined by Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe, Mary Byker (PWEI, Gaye Bykers On Acid), Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Ministry), Danny Carey (Tool), Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers), En Esch (KMFDM), Lesley Rankine (Silverfish, Ruby), Charles Levi (My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult), Bobdog Catlin (Evil Mothers), Bradley Bills (Chant), Andrew Weiss (Ween, The Rollins Band), Greta Brinkman (Moby, Druglord), Orville Kline (Porn and Chicken), Gaelynn Lea, Dirk Flanigan (77 Luscious Babes), Leanne Murray (Beer Nuts), Chris Harris (Project 44), Mike Reidy (Worm), Leyla Royale, Andrew Apocalypse, Ali Jafri, Roger Ebner, Bruce Lamont, Jesse Hunt, Dai, C.A.M., J Lamar, Just Chris (courtesy of Add-2) and Rona Rougeheart.
Tickets are $15, with half going directly to the venues. The show itself features the Chicago date from Pigface’s 2019 tour— their first in 14 years. With three bass players, five drummers, and a whole slew from the supergroup’s lineage, Atkins recalls the experience as “a joyful, healing, and hopeful blast.”
As an incentive, Pigface will be hosting a live Zoom chat “pre-show” followed by a live auction, and opening sets from Project 44, Curse Makey, Ruby, Dog Tablet, and Worm. T-shirts are also available.
“You can get a Pigface ‘Stay The F*ck Inside Tour’ T-shirt with Monstercade listed as a venue,” Bocanegra noted, “how sweet is that?!”
Monstercade’s actual capacity as a venue for broadcasting the show will depend on the weather. Bocanegra hopes to host a “drive-in” for ticket holders, but with rain in the forecast, he isn’t making an official event just yet.
Immediate rainy days aside, Bocanegra sees sunshine and inspiration from those around him.
“Monstercade’s best investment will always be the community formed around our existence,” he said, thanking the “artists who’ve graciously donated their talent to be a part of countless unforgettable experiences.”
Continuing with those experiences, Monstercade has returned— weather permitting— to hosting Monday night comedy open-mics, and is the most recent home for “Wu-Wednesdays,” a pop-up eatery from Clyde Singleton paired with kung-fu flicks.
”We’re very fortunate to have him bring his inspired menu and amazing taste,” Bocanegra noted. “In the end, it’s the community around Monstercade that matters,” he added of his motivation to sustain. "We’ve been busy coming up with creative ideas for outdoor events during the colder months. If a second shut-down happens, we’ll be ready to roll with it!”
In the meantime, Monstercade hopes the Pigface broadcast will bring some bacon to help keep things rolling. The “Everywhere All at Once” tour launches at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.