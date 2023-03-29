Piedmont Wind Symphony Becomes the Sousa Band in Upcoming Concert
Winston-Salem, NC -- The Piedmont Wind Symphony will perform a rousing concert of marches and patriotic favorites in Sousa! A Tribute to John Phillip Sousa & His Band. The PWS will turn back time to embody the spirit and energy of Sousa’s music playing such well-known Sousa compositions as “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Semper Fidelis,” and “The Washington Post,” along with band classics such as “The Overture to William Tell,” “The 1812 Overture,” and “America the Beautiful.” The Symphony will dress in full Sousa Band costume and play in venues decorated to resemble the days when Sousa’s Band traveled the world to packed and enthusiastic audiences. The first performance is Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 pm, at Wait Chapel on the Wake Forest University campus. The PWS will play a second concert in Asheville, NC, on Sunday, April 23 at 3 pm, at Asheville High School.
The concerts will be led by guest conductor and Sousa specialist, Dr. John Locke. Locke served on the UNCG School of Music Faculty as Director of Bands, Director of Summer Music Camps, Conductor of the Wind Ensemble, and Conducting Teacher from 1982 until his retirement in 2018. He has guest conducted band performances all over the world for numerous military, professional and university bands.
Guest soloists for this concert include John R. Beck, principal percussionist of the Winston-Salem Symphony and percussion teacher at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Wake Forest University. Ashley Hall-Tighe, an internationally renowned trumpeter and music educator who has been principal trumpet of the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra since 2008, and Karen Mason, a lyric soprano pursuing a degree in Opera Performance at UNCSA, will also perform during the concert.
The Piedmont Wind Symphony, one of the nation’s premiere professional symphonic wind bands, is known for its unique take on contemporary and traditional symphonic wind band music. Since its founding over 30 years ago, PWS has grown to serve a broad audience and has become an essential contributor to the local and global arts community. The Piedmont Wind Symphony is made possible by support from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and generous donations from its corporate partners and patrons.
To purchase tickets for this exciting concert and to learn more about the Piedmont Wind Symphony, visit www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.
