Piedmont Wind Symphony Announces 33rd Season
Winston-Salem, NC -- The Piedmont Wind Symphony, under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Mark Norman, announces its 33rd season. The upcoming season continues the wind symphony’s popular free outdoor pops concerts and features internationally acclaimed composer Omar Thomas, the return of holiday pops with NC vocalist Christal Rheams and Matt Niess of the Capitol Bones, John Corigliano’s Mr. Tambourine Man, a full-costume tribute to John Phillip Sousa with UNCG Conductor Emeritus John Locke, and the East Coast premiere of Unbroken by composer Randall Standridge. The Piedmont Wind Symphony will be also performing for the North Carolina Music Educators Association conference in November.
Discounted season subscription tickets are available through Eventbrite here until Nov. 4, 2022.
Piedmont Pops 1 – Patriotic Pops in The Pit!
Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 6:00 PM
Bailey Park Coal Pit in Front of Incendiary Brewing
FREE ADMISSION
The Piedmont Pops in the Pit series continues as the Piedmont Wind Symphony performs a patriotic program full of toe-tapping marches, military service songs, and patriotic favorites! Fun for the entire family! Lawn chairs encouraged! Rain Date: Monday, September 5, 2022, at 6:00 PM
Piedmont Pops 2 – Heroes and Villains! Battle for The Pit!
Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 6:00 PM
Bailey Park Coal Pit in Front of Incendiary Brewing
FREE ADMISSION
The Piedmont Pops in the Pit continues as the Piedmont Wind Symphony “summons the heroes” and explores its “dark” side in this program of music from Star Wars, the Marvel Universe and much more! Live music trivia returns so form your team and get ready to battle in the Pit! Lawn chairs encouraged!
Piedmont Wind Symphony 420 W. 4th Street, Suite 202A, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 pwsadmin@piedmontwindsymphony.com 336-770-5025
COME SUNDAY! Featuring Omar Thomas, Lindsay Kesselman, and the UNCSA Wind Ensemble
Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7:30 PM
Stevens Center of the UNC School of the Arts
Tickets available through Eventbrite here.
The Piedmont Wind Symphony will share the stage with celebrated Soprano Lindsay Kesselman and the UNCSA Wind Ensemble as UNCSA welcomes internationally acclaimed jazz composer and musician Omar Thomas as artist-in-residence. Described as “elegant, beautiful, sophisticated, intense, and crystal clear in emotional intent,” the music of Omar Thomas continues to move listeners in concert halls the world over. Thomas will speak about his music from the stage.
Holiday Piedmont Pops: Christal Rheams and Matt Niess with the Piedmont Wind Symphony
Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7:30 PM
The Ramkat
Tickets available soon through The Ramkat.
Ring in the Holiday season with the Piedmont Pops and special guest singer Christal Rheams performing Holiday and Jazz favorites. A native of Raleigh, NC, Christal has performed with the US Army Blues Jazz Band for over 22 years and has performed with Wayne Newton, Ricky Martin, and Trisha Yearwood. Most recently, Christal was a top five finalist on America’s Got Talent as a member of Voices of Service. Matt Niess of the Capitol Bones will be the guest arranger and soloist on this fantastic evening at the Ramkat!
Mr. Tambourine Man
Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 7:30 PM
Brendle Auditorium at Wake Forest University
Tickets available through Eventbrite here.
Celebrated Soprano Lindsay Kesselman sings American composer John Corigliano’s powerful Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan with the Piedmont Wind Symphony. A fantastic and exuberant prologue precedes five searching and reflective monologues that form the core of the piece; and the epilogue: Forever Young makes a kind of folk-song benediction after the cycle's close. The inner five songs trace a journey of emotional and civic maturation for a very moving musical experience.
Also being performed is James Barnes’ personal Third Symphony, commissioned by the US Air Force Band, which progresses from the composer’s deepest darkness of despair in losing his baby daughter Natalie all the way to the brightness, fulfillment and joy of his son Billy being born a year later.
SOUSA! A Tribute to John Phillip Sousa and His Band
Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM @ Wait Chapel at Wake Forest University
Tickets available through Eventbrite here.
Don’t miss a fantastic evening of riveting marches, patriotic favorites and virtuosic soloists as the Piedmont Wind Symphony turns back time to become The Sousa Band! Led by Sousa specialist Conductor Emeritus at UNCG, John Locke, the band will be in full costume and the hall will be decked to resemble the days of Sousa’s Band as it traveled around the world to packed and enthusiastic audiences. You won’t want to miss this performance!
About the Piedmont Wind Symphony
Founded in 1989, the Piedmont Wind Symphony consists of the finest professional musicians in the Piedmont-Triad area of North Carolina. Known for their energetic and innovative programming, PWS consistently brings headlining performers to its audiences such as Ben Folds, Al Jarreau, The Capitol Bones, Demondrae Thurman, and Arturo Sandoval. Thousands of concertgoers enjoy PWS performances and its Piedmont Pops concerts each year. Serving as a leading ambassador for NC bands, PWS frequently works with today’s composers and music educators in producing recordings and providing inspiration to band participants of all ages. To learn more about Piedmont Wind Symphony and its upcoming performances and events, visit www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.
About Mark A. Norman
Mark A. Norman is the Music Director of the Piedmont Wind Symphony and has enjoyed a career spanning over thirty-five years as a conductor and tuba performer. During his tenure with PWS, Mark has led the professional ensemble in critically acclaimed performances and in producing recordings including new works by Brian Balmages, John Mackey, and Randall Standridge. He serves as the Director of Instrumental Ensembles at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts where he conducts the wind ensemble, chamber winds, and serves as the resident conductor for the orchestra. He also teaches courses in conducting and music entrepreneurship and leads the graduate conducting program at UNCSA. Mark is a former member of several orchestras and was a tuba instrumentalist with the US Navy Band in Washington, DC.
