PIEDMONT TRIAD CHARITABLE FOUNDATION “LIVE MUSIC VIBE” INITIATIVE CONTINUES IN DOWNTOWN GREENSBORO SATURDAY NIGHT
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation’s “Live Music Vibe” initiative resumes Saturday evening in downtown Greensboro with live music at multiple venues near the South end of Elm Street.
As promised at the official kick-off event on March 23, the first event creating Central North Carolina’s “live music vibe” is set for this Saturday, April 23, 2022. Starting at 7 p.m., South End Brewery, Lewis & Elm and Bourbon Bowl will all host musical acts. In addition, musicians will be performing on the streets entertaining people as they transition among the venues, which are all located at or near the intersection of Elm Street and Lewis Street in the south end of downtown Greensboro.
In addition to the “live music vibe” initiative, the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation also oversees operations of the PGA TOUR’s Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup season. A major part of the Wyndham Championship business model is to identify the rising stars of professional golf, build relationships with them and host them with a high level of Wyndham Rewards hospitality when they play the Wyndham Championship.
The Foundation is applying that Wyndham hospitality model to rising stars in music. Though its relationship with Jimmy Buffett and Mac McAnally, the Foundation will identify the talented musicians and provide them with opportunities to play in front of a live audience at high-quality venues throughout central North Carolina. The Foundation will focus on up-and-coming young artists from North Carolina and the greater southeast and provide them with opportunities to perform and make money.
“This program will be comprised of three pillars: partnering with Mac McAnally on a singer-songwriter series, introducing up-and-coming musical artists to our region and providing more performing opportunities for our local musicians,” Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation CEO Mark Brazil said prior to the March event. “Some of the venues will be in bars, some in larger clubs and others at outdoor festivals of various sizes. Just like we’ve done with the Wyndham Championship on the PGA TOUR, we want to make a splash in the music industry.”
