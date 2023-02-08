Piedmont Opera produces Quirky Don Pasquale
WINSTON-SALEM, NC ---February 1, 2023 – Piedmont Opera will delight audiences with one of the most remarkable works of Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale. The performance runs on March 17 (8:00 PM), March 19 (2:00 PM), and March 21 (7:30 PM) at the Stevens Center of the UNCSA in downtown Winston-Salem.
Don Pasquale (Brad Smoak) is a romantic comic opera in three acts. The music is Donizetti at his best, with bel canto melodies that are bubbly and contains showstopping songs for the soprano (Cree Carrico) and tenor (Kameron Alston) and one of the funniest and most challenging patter duets ever written.
Pasquale is a wealthy old man who decides to get married to spite his nephew Ernesto whose current girlfriend, Norina, Pasquale finds unsuitable for his family's stature. He asks his friend Doctor Malatesta (Michael Redding) for help, and the girl Malatesta delivers is none other than Norina. Norina transforms from the docile convent-schooled maiden into a bossy trophy wife who sets about spending all of Pasquale's money. Pasquale now has the opposite problem: how to get rid of her fast!
The show is conducted by John McKeever and directed by James Allbritten. Don Pasquale is new to the Piedmont Opera repertory.
Tickets begin at $20 and are available at PiedmontOpera.org or 336.725.7101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.