Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
Piedmont Opera was the only North Carolina opera company to produce live opera during the 2020-2021 pandemic. “Our motto became, where’s there’s a will, there’s a way,” said Piedmont Opera’s General Manager and Artistic Director, James Allbritten. That mantra has carried the company through challenging circumstances and into an exciting 44th 2021 season.
This fall, Piedmont Opera will return to the stage with two Puccini one-act operas that examine life through laughter and through tears. The double-bill Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi will open, in-person, on October 15, 17, and 19, 2021, at the Stevens Center of the UNCSA in Winston-Salem, NC.
The fall operas contrast the hope and pathos of Suor Angelica with the rollicking comedy, Gianni Schicchi. Directed by award-winning director Steven LaCosse, Suor Angelica is a tale of loss and repentance. Puccini composed the heart-wrenching story of a young lady who is sent to a convent as punishment for having a child out of wedlock. Suor Angelica is a powerful drama, made even more moving by Puccini’s music, which frames the young heroine’s tragic destiny. By contrast, the brisk and lively music of Gianni Schicchi, Puccini’s only comedy, perfectly matches the opera’s intriguing plot. Greedy members of a family are trying to gain control of the estate of a dying relative and Gianni Schicchi is brought to help secure the inheritance. He, however, has a plan of his own and turns the con on the family. The most popular of Puccini’s three one-act operas, which together are known as Il Trittico (The Triptych), Gianni Schicchi features the famous aria “O mio babbino caro” (My Dear Father)
These shows were selected for their length (each act is in under an hour). This will allow for a shorter time in the theatre.
Season tickets are available at PiedmontOpera.org or by calling 336.725.7101.
Attached please find the promotional photos of Marsha Thompson who will sing the title role of Suor Angelia. Photo credit to Andre Peele.
I’ve even attached a QR so you can hear beautiful music from Gianni Schicchi.
Visit here to learn more about the cast and the story of our Puccini operas: https://www.piedmontopera.org/copy-of-puccini-double-bill-1
