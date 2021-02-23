WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Piedmont Opera and Arbor Acres present a rarely seen version of Pauline Viardot’s Cinderella on Fri., Mar.19 at 8:00 PM and Sun., Mar. 21 at 2:00 PM. Although the company does not want to break the glass slipper, it is breaking the glass ceiling, as this is the first time it has produced a show composed by a female. The production will be streamed live from the Stevens Center of the UNCSA.
Tickets are $20 and are available at PiedmontOpera.org or by calling 336.725.7101. Technical questions about streaming may also be directed to that number.
Piedmont Opera is also offering access to all schools through its “Cinderella Goes to School” program. Patrons can donate $250 and provide access to all students and staff in a designated school.
Piedmont Opera is also partnering with The Salvation Army to collect new shoes for children.
This family friendly virtual production is based on the chamber opera version of Cinderella that premiered in a Paris salon in 1904. The opera of Cinderella was composed by Pauline Viardot, a French singer, composer, and educator. Combining songs and arias from previous versions of Cinderella, the Piedmont Opera production tells a slightly different story from the Disney movie of the fairytale.
The opera features a small set and cast to protect the performers and crew from Covid-19 exposure. Marilyn Taylor, voice Department Chair at UNCSA, will play the role of Pauline Viardot, the composer. Pauline Viardot was the daughter of teacher and tenor Manuel Garcia (he created the role of Almaviva in Rossini’s Barber of Seville), and the younger sister of the legendary Maria Malibran. Pauline was supposed to be a pianist (she studied with Liszt), but once her mother heard her sing, she told her to close the piano–it was as a singer that she would make her name.
Cast:
Cinderella: Alicia Reid
Fairy Godmother: Julia Laird
Prince Charming: Jacob Wright
Count Barigoule: Kameron Alston
Baron de Pictordu/stepfather: Scott MacLeod
Maguelonne: Laura Hutchins
Armelinde: Brennan Martinez
