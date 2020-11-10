WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- During the COVID-19 pandemic, concert halls and theaters have been closed to the public. Social distancing keeps us all at least six feet apart. This, however, is not enough to stop Piedmont Opera’s love and desire for live music.
This holiday season Piedmont Opera and Calvary Moravian Church come together to give our community a gift. On December 6th at 2:00 PM they will live-stream Songs of the Season, a production in two parts. Act 1 will illustrate how composers from Scarlatti to Brahms have been inspired by the holiday season. Act 2 takes a family-friendly look at holiday traditions featuring familiar Christmas carols and treasured holiday favorites.
Singers from Piedmont Opera will join musicians from Calvary Moravian and local instrumentalists for an afternoon warm-up to the holidays.
A link to this free performance will be available at PiedmontOpera.org.
