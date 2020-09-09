WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-During the COVID-19 pandemic, concert halls and theaters have been closed to the public. Social distancing keeps us all at least six feet apart. This, however, is not enough to stop Piedmont Opera’s love and desire for live opera.
This season Piedmont Opera and Mercedes Benz of Winston-Salem will infuse a world premiere, cast with local talent into its 43rd season. In March, the company will produce an opera composed by a female, a first in Piedmont Opera history. The company will feature small casts in operas that accommodate social distancing, even on stage. This season will feature productions live streamed to audiences around the world, live from the Steven Center of the UNCSA, Winston-Salem, NC. This season will feature the creativity and resiliency of Piedmont Opera.
Echoes from Carolina is comprised oftwo, one act productions from two Carolina composers. The event will be live streamed on October 16th at 8:00 PM and October 18th at 2:00 PM.
Act I: Slow Dusk by South Carolina’s Carlisle Floyd (Susannah, Of Mice and Men)
Slow Dusk is a simple, powerful story set in the sand hills of the Carolinas amidst poverty and low-keyed religious fanaticism. The story unfolds around the tragedy of a May afternoon, which alters the course of a young girl’s life.
Act II: From The Appalachian Songbook by Winston-Salem, North Carolina’s Ken Frazelle
For over three decades, composer Kenneth Frazelle has explored the balladry of his beloved Blue Ridge Mountains. Frazelle began by composing formal pieces based upon the Southern Appalachian folk music he had heard throughout his life. The tunes he chose were entrenched in Scottish-Irish traditions of his family, which had resided in Onslow County, North Carolina, for three centuries. Out of the desire to have audiences hear not only these compositions, but the original tunes as they were sung by his grandmother, grew the inspiration for a folksong books.
Frazelle’s settings display such a remarkable narrative arc, that it was only a matter of time before they leapt from the concert hall onto the stage. With these performances, we can for the first time hear AND see the stories Frazelle collected come to physical life. Appalachian Songbook is a piece for piano voice and dancers takes its premiere. Dancers will be provided by Winston-Salem Festival Ballet.
The second part of the season will be “Cinderella in the Salon.” This will be the first time the company has produced an opera by a female composer. This production is a salon operetta with dialogue in three acts by Pauline Viardot.
It will be live streamed from Stevens Center March 19th at 8:00 PM and March 21st at 2:00 PM.
Tickets will go on sale on September 15, 2020, at PiedmontOpera.org or by calling 336.725.7101. Tickets to live stream are $20/$5 for students. For media questions, please contact Mariedith Appanaitis at 336.725.7101 or mappanaitis@piedmontopera.org
Additional funding is provided by The Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and The North Carolina Arts Council.
Carlisle Floyd Bio:
"When I received the call from Chairman Gioia, I was a little stunned. My feeling was not so much that I felt undeserving, but that there were other composers also deserving. I am less stunned now, but no less deeply grateful for being selected for this unique honor."
One of the most admired opera composers and librettists of the last half century, Carlisle Floyd speaks in a uniquely American voice, capturing both the cadences and the mores of our society. Born in Latta, South Carolina in 1926, Floyd studied both composition and piano. He taught at Florida State University from 1947 to 1976, all the while actively composing, and in 1976 became the M. D. Anderson Professor of Music at the University of Houston. In Houston, he and David Gockley established the important Opera Studio, which for more than three decades has helped train young artists in the full spectrum of opera. (Graduates include Erie Mills, Denyce Graves and Joyce Di Donato.)
Floyd's operas are rooted in America, both in subject and in style, and are widely performed in the United States and abroad. They include Susannah (1955), The Passion of Jonathan Wade (1962; revised, 1990), Of Mice and Men (1970), Bilby's Doll (1976), Willie Stark (1981) and Cold Sassy Tree (2000). A 2001 inductee of the American Academy of Arts and Letters, Floyd has received numerous honors, such as a Guggenheim Fellowship and the National Opera Institute's Award for Service to American Opera. He was the first chairman of the NEA's Opera/Musical Theater Panel, which the agency created in 1976. In 2004, he received a National Medal of Arts.
Kenneth Frazelle:
"Kenneth Frazelle's music is rooted in the folk melodies of his native North Carolina. But like Bartok and Copland his work finally transcends its simple sources to become high art. His Sonata for Cello and Piano is by turn eloquent, meditative, soaring and evocative. 'The Motion of Stone'… is a profound reflection on gravestones and their wasting away in the passage of time. His setting for soloists, chorus, and chamber orchestra is sweeping and powerful, invoking the grandeur of the past."
– citation from the American Academy of Arts and Letters,
upon presentation of the Goddard Lieberson Fellowship
in 2000
