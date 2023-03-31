Traveling, Traveling, Traveling Internationally Celebrating the Music of Joni Mitchell and Life of Janiece Jaffe, the Monika Herzig Quintet tour stops in Winston-Salem to perform reimagined Joni Mitchell favorites from new project 'Both Sides of Joni.'
WINSTON-SALEM: Joni Mitchell is often thought of as a folk singer, but jazz vocalist Janiece Jaffe saw her music in a different light. In 2020, Jaffe and friend and collaborator pianist Monika Herzig took on the challenge of reimagining Joni Mitchell’s music with a jazz twist. The two spent the summer in a barn working out arrangements and rediscovering Joni's music. Among the results is a new recording of the reimagined Joni Mitchell songs supporting her messages of truth, life, and wisdom with jazz sensibilities, "Both Sides of Joni," released on March 31, 2023. Sadly Janiece left this world in November 2022, leaving her friend Monika to continue sharing their project and music. The project will carry on with an international tour featuring New York jazz vocalist Alexis Cole.
Presented by Piedmont Jazz Alliance, attendees will enjoy dynamic arrangements and interpretations of Joni Mitchell's timeless music and words performed by an all-star cast of musicians, including renowned vocalist Alexis Cole and arranger/pianist Monika Herzig, when the Quartet performs Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Music Center, at 212 North Broad St., Winston-Salem, NC. General admission tickets are $30 for students $15 and are available online at PiedmontJazzAlliance.com.
Janiece Jaffe has written lyrics to the music of Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and Freddie Hubbard. She has also been a lyricist with composers, including Marcos Cavalcante and David Ward Steinman. Janiece became a Reiki Master practitioner in 1999 and began exploring Sound Healing. In the early morning of November 23, 2022, Janiece was preparing for heart surgery; she wrote these last words: "After finishing my morning prayer and feeling all of your love and support, I am ready for what comes next! I want to let you know how much gratitude I feel for everyone's songs and prayers and chanting and healing energy and love coming at me. May It come back to you all tenfold! Thank you so much! I'm ready! Love, Janiece" Janiece left this world unexpectedly after heart surgery. This album is her legacy and her dream, and we are grateful for her musical gift to us to be celebrated throughout 2023 with extensive tours in the US and Europe.
Monika Herzig's career as a jazz pianist/composer spans three decades and dozens of releases, most recently with her all-star group Sheroes featuring the world's leading female instrumentalists. Currently Professor for Artistic Research at the Jam Music Lab Private University in Vienna, Dr. Monika Herzig is an author and the chair of the research committee for the Jazz Education Network and editor of JAZZ (Jazz Education in Research and Practice, IU Press). She has toured the world, and her music has won several awards and is featured on NPR and JazzWeek. Her composition "Just Another Day at the Office" is one of the selections in NewStandards: 101 Lead Sheets by Female Composers (Berklee Press, 2022). Teri Lyne Carrington's historic New Standards Project of Women Composers.
Alexis Cole is hitting her stride a dozen albums into her career. As a sought-after international vocalist, she has appeared with her trio, with whom she plays piano and sings, and is a frequent guest with big bands and pop orchestras. She is the director of the Jazz Vocal program at SUNY Purchase College and William Paterson University, the founder and director of the online educational community JazzVoice.com, and the co-founder and artistic director of the Virginia Beach Vocal Jazz Summit. Her latest album, Sky Blossom: Songs from My Tour of Duty, was released on Zoho in Nov 2021 and featured a 20-piece big band.
The presenter Piedmont Jazz Alliance is a Winston-Salem based organization founded in 2009 that presents, promotes, and preserves Jazz through high-quality music performances and educational events in the Piedmont Triad that foster greater interest, understanding, and appreciation for Jazz. Information at https://www.piedmontJAZZalliance.com
