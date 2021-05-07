Four Fridays in June to Feature Outdoor Concerts with The Steeldrivers, Chatham County Line, Vagabond Saints’ Society & Silent Disco Party
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (May 7, 2021) — The Ramkat and Piedmont Federal Savings Bank are proud to announce the inaugural Summer Music Shindihg, an outdoor concert series in the Industry Hill neighborhood of downtown Winston-Salem, NC taking place every Friday night in June 2021.
In addition to Piedmont Federal, event sponsors include Flow Automotive Companies, Legna Software, Radar Brewing Company, Special Event Services and Viator Design & Construction.
“We can’t thank our friends at Piedmont Federal and the rest of our corporate sponsor partners enough for their support of the inaugural Summer Music Shindihg summer concert series,” said Richard Emmett, co-owner of The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room. “These are the first concerts we’ve done outside in Industry Hill, and they certainly won’t be the last.”
The series will kick off on Friday, June 4, 2021 with The Steeldrivers, a Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band from Nashville, Tennessee. “The SteelDrivers have about all you need from music,” said Saving Country Music. “The drive and instrumentation of bluegrass, the grit of country, the energy of rock, the soul of the South, the songwriting of Americana, and four Grammy nominations and a win that prove they do it all better than most." Rising Western Carolina band Unspoken Tradition will open the show.
On Friday, June 11, Chatham County Line returns to the Camel City for two sets of music. Chatham County Line has been a staple of the North Carolina music scene for more than two decades. Embracing an all acoustic instrumentation and the modern songwriting of leader Dave Wilson, the band has graced stages all across the U.S. as well as mainland Europe, Scandinavia, Ireland and the United Kingdom. With seven studio albums of original material to pull from, CCL has a sound all their own and a stage show to match.
The Vagabond Saints’ Society continue their tradition of covering a specific album or an artist’s entire catalog on Friday, June 18, with an evening of music by rock legends The Rolling Stones, with cameos from a who’s who of local and regional musicians.
The series finale on Friday, June 25, will feature Winston-Salem’s first outdoor silent disco party! Participants will wear three-channel wireless headsets to listen to three different deejays spinning music onstage under a full light show.
Tickets for all four shows are on sale now at TheRamkat.com.
About Piedmont Federal
For over 100 years, our goal has been a simple one: to help people become homeowners and save for life’s needs. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank focuses on offering sound financial solutions that truly fit people’s lives. We believe in getting to know customers by name, and providing a level of personalized service that just can’t be found at other financial institutions. In addition to our commitment to customer service, we have a wide range of personal and business financial products for just about any need, whether it’s a home loan, a savings plan for college, retirement, or integrated account services for your company. Rates on all Piedmont Federal products are extremely competitive, and all our savings programs are safe and secure.
About The Ramkat
The Ramkat is a two-level, 11,670-square-foot entertainment venue located at 170 West Ninth Street in the Industry Hill neighborhood of downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.theramkat.com.
