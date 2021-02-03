PhazeGod’s Forever is now

With a new album out, “Forever” is now for Winston-Salem rapper Tevin “PhazeGod” Douthit.
Reaching from his past and looking toward the future, PhazeGod’s set to stun on his latest record—which finds old friends in video game references and fresh perspectives following a gunshot to the face.
“It sounds horrid, but getting shot actually had such a positive impact on my life,” Douthit explained, seeming otherwise unfazed. “If you know what you want to do on this earth,” he continued, “you need to go as hard as possible, especially if you have talent.”
And that talent he’s been honing since high school, with “Forever” referencing an early music project: ROCKETS Forever, while also reflecting the “infinite love” he holds for his craft. “This project felt like a summary of the avenues my artistry has explored,” Douthit continued, “I felt it was the perfect name.”
Within those avenues, Douthit maps his development of finding flow over the years—taking his time, as he explained, to “feel cadences out naturally,” with a “focus on giving myself to the music sonically instead of lyrically.” As a result, he’s used each project as a means to expand his sound. “Air Phaze,” released in 2017, was an experiment in auto-tune and freestyles. The “2Hot4Hell” and “FalloutBoy” releases in 2018 followed a path covering concepts and transitions.
“Onett,” released in 2020, marked his first time fully producing a project, on which he used remarkably less auto-tune. “It brought my artistry full circle,” he said, reinforcing “Forever,” as a culmination of his efforts thus far. “It’s been such a blessing to be able to make it and share it with y’all,” he said.
And Douthit indeed is counting his blessings after getting shot at a party in July—barely two weeks after releasing “Onett.” “I wasn’t supposed to be able to speak after having a bullet go through one side of my jaw and getting stuck in the other,” he explained, “it’s something I don’t take for granted.”
Without skipping a beat, he released the single, “My Jaws Wired Shut,” while still recovering over the summer—with his jaw literally wired-shut. “I wanted to reinforce that as long as I’m able to, I’ll keep evolving my craft,” he said of the experience. “I’ve definitely gained a new level of introspection in my music,” he continued. “I think about life in a new light now, and I’m more encouraged to speak my mind more than ever before.”
Speaking his mind on influences, Douthit considers Lil Wayne his “favorite rapper of all time,” while also listing Kendrick Lamar, Chief Keef, Tyler the Creator, and Wiz Khalifa among his “top five” in music.
Switching to the visual, Douthit’s art carries notes of Cartoon Network kings like Craig McCracken, Glen Murakami, and Genndy Tartakovsky. His album art is laden with references to popular animated works like Yu Yu Hakusho, Invader Zim, Spirited Away, and Looney Tunes.
“I’ve been making cover art since high school, and eventually, I became known around the area for my covers,” Douthit explained of his work, freelancing design, and beats-for-hire services. “I love spreading my vision and working with different artists to find the perfect image for them,” he added.
The process has fostered his own sort of a triple hip-hop threat: rapper, producer, and graphic artist.
“Video games, cartoons, and anime have been big parts of my life,” he explained of the vessels which foster his vision and perspective—both for himself and clients. “Video games were my first love in life,” he added, noting their role as his gateway to music.
As a kid, Douthit was most attracted to songs with beats similar to his favorite games. It’s a concept he continues to carry, with game sound effects rippling through his work and references gracing his covers—like the 16-bit sprites that make-up the art for “Onett,” or the Nintendo Super Star that shines in the center of “Forever.”
“The Super Star from Mario Brothers symbolizes my aura, star power, and just energy in general,” he explained of the oft-incorporated graphic. “Creative outlets feel like my way of powering-up,” he added, “we all have that power within us, but you have to reach into it.”
That power is emboldened on “Forever,” thanks to fellow members of the Steady Hype Collective like OG Spliff, who makes an appearance on the record, along with TiaCorine, RXK Nephew, Rollin$tone KC, and SemiRedd. $leepCatcher, and Black Magic fill-in on production credits.
“Forever,” the latest project from Winston-Salem rapper and graphic artist, PhazeGod, is out now via streaming platforms.
