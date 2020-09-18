NORTH CAROLINA CIGAR BOX GUITAR FESTIVAL
YES! WEEKLY PROUDLY PRESENTS THE 2ND NORTH CAROLINA CIGAR BOX GUITAR
10/10/20 - 1-9pm - Grove Winery
A Festival to Remember
https://northcarolinacigarboxguitarfestival.org/
The purpose of the North Carolina Cigar Box Guitar Festival is the revival and interest in handmade stringed instruments, leading to historic education that explores the roots of American music. North Carolina Cigar Box Guitar Festival preserves and continue this iconic American art form seeks to revive the interest in homemade guitars through educational programs, forums, music and workshops on the art of Cigar Box Guitars.
- 1 - 2 pm Andy Squint
- 2:30 - 3:30 pm Skye Paige
- 4 - 5 pm Blind-Dog Gatewood
- 6 - 7 pm Ruth Wyand &
- The Tribe of One
- 7:30 - Close Steve Arvey
Steve Arvey
Steve Arvey was born in Chicago Illinois and mostly raised in The Chicago area. Arvey re-located to Havana Cuba in 1958 where he lived with his family until 1961. His father Erwin B Arvey had a business in Cuba and had to leave after political pressure from the Castro Regime. Returning to Chicago Arvey grew up in Chicago and was surrounded by music due to his mother Celeste Ravel who was a former jazz singer in the Wayne King Orchestra. Steve's first exposure to music was from blues music that was played on Maxwell Street in Chicago. In 1978 Arvey moved to Florida where he met Delta Blues Guitar Player Ben Andrews and then started playing bass with Bo Diddley. Steve also worked around the Gainesville area of Florida with Saxophonist Robert Hunter. During summer months he would return to Chicago where he worked as a sideman playing bass behind such notable musicians such as Jr Wells, Jimmy Rogers, Hubert Sumlin, Big Smokey Smothers, Homesick James, Sammy Fender, Detroit Jr, Lucky Lopez and many others. In 1981 he formed his own band named West Side Heat and toured around the midwest. in 1984 he recorded his first record "Crazy Mixed Up World"
After the release of this Album Steve toured with the band both internationally and nationally until the band broke up in 1990. Steve then became active in a number of solo projects. From being in the Chicago group The Celtic Rovers, forming a rock cover band named Monkey Chow, and recording and playing with Kraig Kenning. In 1997 he recorded a CD with Kenning entitled Pass The Hat. During this time period Steve has appeared at The Chicago Blues Fest, either with his band or other members, ten times. The band West Side Heat reformed in 1997, and started doing reunion gigs. In the year 2001 Steve recorded his album Fine Line which got him major airplay in the U.K. and Australia. Steve did his first tour in Australia in 2002.
Steve's Popularity in Australia got him a slot on the 2005 Byron Bay Blues and Roots Festival and was signed to Warner International and appeared on The compilation CD from that festival which included tracks from Dave Matthews, REM, Jack Johnson and other notable artists. In 2012 Steve formed a group named The Delta Swamp Rats which featured the Cigar Box Guitar. This groups Raw sound which was labeled "Mississippi Delta Funk" raised Steve Arvey's popularity in the Cigar Box Guitar/Americana World.
Ruth Wyand & The Tribe of One
Ruth is a one- woman-band with the dynamic power of a 3 piece band. She performs a mixture of original songs in Americana, Roots, Jazz and Blues. Demonstrating her guitar virtuosity with intricate finger picking, alternating thumb bass, bottleneck slide, multiple foot drums and raw blues vocals.
Ruth is an exceptional musician and also a great storyteller. As she puts it “after 100 years of playing everywhere from biker bars to nudist colonies there’s not a whole lot I haven’t seen” ..and she’ll tell you all about her hilarious, sometimes scary tales of life on the road as a One Woman Traveling Show.
Ruth Wyand and the Tribe of One will have you laughing, crying, singing and even dancing. Ruth won the Triangle Blues Society’s solo performance for 2019. Competing at Memphis Blues Challenge in January 2020 and was a semi-finalist.
Michael “Blind-Dog” Gatewood
"Blind-Dog" Gatewood is a native of the Motor City and has been a music teacher, instrument technician and professional musician since the age of 16. His early exposure to some of the diverse musical influences in Detroit created the framework for his extensive mastery of the blues via R&B, funk, rock, and fusion. He is an award-winning one-man act who has polished his chops in places as diverse as the Sierra Foothills, the Mojave Desert, Mississippi Delta and the streets of New Orleans. In September 2002, he took the first prize in Colorado at the Telluride Acoustic Blues competition. First place winners are honored with a performance on the main stage the following day at the Telluride Blues and Brews Festival for over seven thousand attendees. That same year he won the Kentuckiana Blues Society’s Blues Challenge out of Louisville Kentucky and represented the Society at the International Blues Challenge on Beale Street in Memphis Tennessee. In 2004 “Blind-Dog” was a Finalist for the first Annual International Acoustic Music Awards (IAMA) in the category of AMERICANA/ROOTS/AAA, for his song “TELLURIDE”. In addition, a Simi finalist in 2006 in the International Song Contest (ISC), Blues category, for his song “Monkey On My Back”. In June of 2005, "Blind-Dog" took first place in the Memphis Blues Society's Battle of the Blues solo division on Beale Street and represented them at the 22nd annual International Blues Challenge that January in Memphis. In 2006 “Blind-Dog” wins the Battle of the Blues two years in a row and represented the Memphis Blues Society at the 23rd annual International Blues Challenge, this was his third time to compete at the IBC in Memphis.
“Blind-Dog” was recently crowned “King of the Blues” at the Guitar Center Evansville IN October 2009. In 2011 "Blind-Dog,s" CD "The Ashbrooke Sessions" was nominated and Included in "The Best self produced category competition for the IBC. In 2014 "Blind-Dog" took first place in the River Basin Blues Society IBC Local and returned to the International Blues Challenge in January of 2015. On 09/27 2015 at the Blind Tiger in Greensboro, NC., "Blind-Dog" took first place in the Piedmont Blues Society's Blues Challenge, Solo/Duo, and proudly represented the PBS in 2016 at the IBC on Beale Street in Memphis. "Blind-Dog" also performed at the 30th annual Carolina Blues Festival in 2016 on the main stage for the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society. Truly, a one-man band, "Blind-Dog" is now based out of Greensboro, NC
Skye Paige
Skye Paige is an American songwriter, multi-instrumentalists, national touring recording artist, performer, and producer. Skye Paige is known for her slide guitar playing, with a diverse musical influence of blues, rock, and honky tonk. She has written and recorded over 60 original songs, and has an impressive resume, which dates back to the early 90’s.
Skye Paige has played and opened for notable artist, such as Mudcat, Dash Rip Rock, the R.L. Burnside Family, the JR Kimbrough Family, Albert White, Sean Costello, Eddie Kirkland, Robert Lee Coleman, Eddie Tigner, Danny B Harvey, Blackberry Smoke, Amanda & Samantha Fish, the SuperSuckers, Southern Culture on the Skids, and Cowboy Mouth, to name a few. Skye Paige is a gutsy singer, and plays electric slide guitar, lapsteel, resonator, banjo, ukulele, drums, and percussion. Skye Paige is becoming a well known performer in the Cigar Box Guitar scene. She plays the “Lowebow”, made by John Lowe of Memphis, Tennessee. Skye Paige also endorses ”Second Hand Smoke Cigar Box Guitars”, made by Rusty Taylor of Jonesboro, Ga.
Skye Paige has become one of the main attractions at the Georgia International Cigar Box Festival. Skye Paige has won several awards such as “House of Blues Battle of the Blues”, and is 2 time winner of the “Heavy Rebel Weekender, Crossroads Guitar Competition”. Skye is a favorite repeat performer of Atlanta’s ”World Famous” Northside Tavern. She has played Deep Blues Festival, Blind Willie McTell Festival, Frank Edwards Chicken Raid, RL Burnside Picnic, Jr Kimbrough Cotton Patch Soul Blues Festival, Clarksdale’s Juke Joint Festival, Spoleto Festival’s ”Diva of the Blues”, Heavy Rebel Weekender, Rims on the River, and countess car shows, bike rally's, toy runs, and other fundraisers. Skye Paige is a potent musician, playing for almost 30 years and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Andy Squint
Andy Squint is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer. His distinctive blues guitar style was developed while working as a sideman for several Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame artists, including the legendary Henry Gray.
As a solo artist and band leader, Andy has appeared at festivals, clubs, and concert halls across the South, opening for acts such as Tabby Thomas and Robert Cray. He has had the pleasure of appearing on recordings with international blues artist Larry Garner and the Greensboro super group Gate City Divas.
His catalog of original music includes the digital single “No Worries On My Mind” (2019), a 10-song CD Down By The River (2011), and a 10-song CD on Yonder Wall Records entitled Goin’ To The Racetrack (2006).
