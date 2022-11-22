Piedmont Blues Preservation Society brings its annual Spirit of Giving Toy Drive and Fundraiser to Ramkat’s Gas Hill Lounge on Tues., Dec. 13.
This PBPS annual holiday event is free to attend and will serve as a pre-show party before Tab Benoit & Dirty Dozen Brass Band takes the big stage at 8pm. Get in on the Sprit of Giving from 5pm - 7pm on Dec 13, 2022 at Gas Hill Lounge, Ramkat in Winston-Salem, NC.
Winston Salem, NC, Nov 22nd, 2022 — Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) resume’s its Annual Toy Drive with a Tab Benoit & Dirty Dozen Brass Band pre-show toy drive and fundraiser. December 13th at the Ramkat will be a special night as community members get together for a lot of fun and selfless acts of kindness and giving.
Attendees are asked to donate an unwrapped toy or make a cash gift to PBPS and will receive $5 off their general admission ticket to the Tab Benoit & Dirty Dozen Brass Band show. The toys will be donated to His Laboring Few Ministries for distribution to families in need. The Spirit of Giving Toy Drive begins at 5pm and will feature showcase performances by the winners of 2022 PBPS Road to Memphis Blues Challenge. These artists will compete in the The Blues Foundation’s International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN in January. Come gather with others to celebrate the holiday season with music and community along with a cash bar and light hor d'oeuvres. Remember to invite and share this opportunity to benefit underprivileged children.
Piedmont Blues Preservation Society is seeking monetary gifts to total $10,000 by Dec 31st, 2022 with help from Triad community Blues supporters. In addition to supporting the toy drive, Giving Tuesday is Tuesday November 29th. Here are other ways for you to give to Piedmont Blues Presrvation Society this holiday season:
- Visit PiedmontBlues.org and become a monthly sustainer or give a gift
- Black Friday & Cybe Monday use Amazon Smiles for purchases via: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/58-1648832
- Give via PayPal @pbps
- Give via CashApp $PiedmontBlues
- Mail a gift to PO Box 9737, Greensboro, NC 27429
All gifts are tax deductible. Funds are used to support programs that share Blues culture in communities across the Piedmont/Triad region. PBPS presents programs that visit elder care facilities, special needs facilities, schools, & places of worship. PBPS recently completed their new outdoor music series, Blues & Foods Renaissance in East Greensboro and plans to do five concerts in the same location starting next June. Give help Piedmont Blues Preservation Society remain an authentic, healthy, and caring member of your community!
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society makes it easy to support the blues. You can choose from PBPS Membership, Sponsorship, or if you prefer, through financial gift.
Learn more about the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, Building Blues Futures, or Road to Memphis Blues Challenge via https://piedmontblues.org. The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will continue to post updates on its Facebook page and Instagram.
About the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society:
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) is a charitable, educational, and historical 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the culture and music known commonly as the blues; this form of music having evolved historically from the culture and experiences of African-Americans including work songs and spirituals. Our organization presents blues culture through educational programs, workshops, and with a focus on historical accuracy and cultural authenticity. We collaborate with other nonprofits and with regional and global businesses to highlight the Piedmont as a place to not only live but a place to experience rich culture. Our services support cultural awareness, public health, educational initiatives, and societal concerns while promoting local businesses, tourism, the arts, and education in the true spirit of the Blues community. https://piedmontblues.org/.
