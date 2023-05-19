Today, Raleigh’s Hopscotch Music Festival—named “one of the best and most eclectic music festivals in America” by SPIN—unveils the initial lineup for their 2023 edition, which will be its largest since 2019. Behold below, and read more at Indy Week:
2023 INITIAL LINEUP
Abyssal Frost / Alvvays / American Football / Anjimile / Bio Ritmo / Bleary Eyed / Bloomsday / Bravo Pueblo / Cable Ties / Chessa Rich / Corook / Corpse Dust / Cosmic Collective / Coughing Dove / Cro-Mags / Cut Worms / Dazy / Dear Blanca / Denzel Curry / Devon Roberts / Digable Planets / Dinosaur Jr. / Dipstick / Dirty Flowers / Don Telling's Island Mysteries / Doomsday Profit / Dougie Poole / Eli Smart / Faux Real / Florry / Fust / Hema Gaia / Horse Jumper of Love / Hot Rats / Irreversible Entanglements / Japanese Breakfast / Jeff Parker ETA IVtet / John Andrews & The Yawns / John Howie Jr. & The Rosewood Bluff / Kaleta & Super Yamba Band / Kassie Krut (DJ Set) / Kate Davis / KHX05 / King Krule / Kool Keith / Kristopher Hilbert + Nora Rogers / Kym Register + Meltdown Rodeo / Larry & Joe / Lofidels / Lola Kirke / Long Relief / Maddie Wiener / Margo Price / Max Gowan / Mild High Club / Model/Actriz / Mo'ynoq / Numbtongue / Palm / Paranoid Maniac / Pat Junior / Pavement / Pierce Freelon / Prince Paul / Quasi / Rosali / Rose City Band / Rugg / Sam Evian / Sarah Sherman / Signal Lamp Ensemble performs Outside the Dream Syndicate / Skylar Gudasz / The Sloppy Boys / Sluice / Soccer Mommy / Sunny Day Real Estate / Sunny War / Suzi Analogue / Sweet Homé / Também / Taylor AP Williams / TEMP JOB / TiaCorine / Tonstartssbandht / Truth Club / Vaden Landers / Whitmer Thomas (Music + Comedy sets) / Zeta
General Admission wristbands are on sale now at the incredibly reasonable price of $129 (and $375 for VIP) for three days of the artists above, with even more artists to be announced in June. Join the Hopscotch Music Festival mailing list, and follow Hopscotch on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to stay updated.
