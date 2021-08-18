Parks brings the Beat Back

School is back in session and veteran WUAG DJ Prez Parks is back in Greensboro with a brand-new live expansion of his long-running “In the Beat of the Night” radio show, plus residencies at the Flat Iron, Cafe Europa, and crates of records, wall to wall.
A full-fledged purveyor of beats, Parks is “happy to be back,” after a stint in Atlanta and “honored to still be playing some music” as he continues navigating the world of record collecting, event curating and laying the groove all around Greensboro—his adopted city “off and on” for the past 20 years.
A “New England groomed” military kid, Parks grew up moving around and embracing the beat. “Music was everything in our house,” he said, crediting his grandmother’s record collection as the foundation for his own “crate-digging” obsession. “It’s like being a musical archaeologist,” he said, “and unearthing moments in time.”
In 2005, Parks took to the airwaves at WUAG, an experience that he parlayed into a job as a media consultant for Stones Throw Records, working with artists like Dam-Funk, Mayer Hawthorne, Aloe Blacc, MED, Dudley Perkins, Homeboy Sandman, and Georgia Anne Muldrow. In 2007, he started Psyoptic Records, initially as a label and later a DJ collective that’s collaborated with the likes of the Gate City Get Down, Dance From Above, and Strictly Social.
Happy to “still be a part of the Greensboro DJ community,” Parks continues centering his own community around the “In the Beat of the Night” radio show. At 16 years and counting, it’s one of the longest-running programs in the region, currently broadcasting on Wednesdays from 9 to 11 p.m. “It started as a live mix show, focused on electronic and underground hip hop that got little love on mainstream stations,” he explained, referencing the Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show as a major influence. The NYC hip hop radio show revolved around underground artists mixed with live DJ sessions; and is credited with premiering acts like Biggie Smalls, Eminem, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang Clan, and Fugees during its run throughout the 1990s.
Parks holds a similar purpose in highlighting local and regional artists. “I’ve seen so many great DJs and personalities come and go on to do amazing things,” he said. Parks looks to continue that mission as resident DJ and events curator for the Flat Iron. The goal is “to create an atmosphere that keeps the door open for all to be welcome,” he explained, noting the “musical melting pot” of weekly regulars like Open Mic (hosted by J. Timber) on Mondays, and the Tuesday night “Charlie Hunter and Friends” showcase.
On Fridays, Parks sits in with the Sam Fribush Trio (highlighting his trumpet skills and harkening his “band geek days.”) On Wednesdays, he brings the beat with a DJ double-whammy—broadcasting “In the Beat of the Night” live and over the air on WUAG, followed by an evening of “Off-Beat Vinyl,” a bring-your-own record series he began upon his return.
“The Off-Beat came out of a need to dust off my record collection in storage once I got back,” Parks explained. “This city has taste,” he added, listing records attendees have brought that range from “SZA to James Carr. Brittney Spears to Fela Kuti. Run The Jewels to The Kinks.”
The series serves as an after party for “In the Beat of the Night,” which began broadcasting live from the Flat Iron in June. “After 16 years, it was time for a change,” Parks said. “We took pieces of ideas from live stream concerts and shows like Red Bull Sessions and Radio Greensboro, and put it all together,” he explained of the format, which streams interviews and live performances. “It’s something new for a city that has given me a lot. Now our listenership isn’t just limited to the airwaves.”
The roster so far has included Afika Nxumalo, Ill Po, World War G (a group featuring S.I.L.E.N.T.W.A.R. and Bron G) Veteran Eye, Sunqueen Kelcey, and Brydecisive; along with the regular ITBOTN crew: DJ J-Lone, Patrick “Killmatic” Kilmartin, Katie.Blvd, and Deviant Sounds.
Parks has enjoyed opening up the experience. “It’s nerve-wracking at first,” he said, ”but you grow with it and them. Each week brings new people and new energy.” And within the realms of new energies, the format affords an expansion beyond electronic music. “We’re open to fresh sounds and stories beyond our original vein,” Parks noted. “The show represents music as a whole. And we curate from there.”
But Parks’ renaissance isn’t limited to the Flat Iron. He’s been popping up at parties around town, and jazzes up the Cafe Europa crowd with “Sunday Jazz Sessions” each week from 6 to 11 p.m. “Jazz has so many layers and it touches so many genres,” he said. “We’re creating something special—with two turntables and piano. It’s a vibe.”
Deviant Sounds and Killmatic are frequent faces around the decks. Peter Daye (aka L in Japanese) from Cut the Music Prints has been spotted during a session or two. And Veneé Pawlowski (Black Magnolia Southern Patissiere) has hopped on board, bringing tasty treats to match the beats.
“We’re kindred music junkies,” Parks said, saluting the “Sunday magic” and off-limit possibilities found in jazz and music in general. Possibilities he’s excited to extend for “In the Beat of the Night,” in its upcoming session on Aug. 18 with the indie-pop duo, Side Pony. Followed by singer-songwriter, Jessie Dunks, on Aug 25.
