PAPA ROACH AND FALLING IN REVERSE ANNOUNCE ROCKZILLA: THE SECOND LEG WITH SPECIAL GUEST HOLLYWWOOD UNDEAD AND ESCAPE THE FATE
VIP SALES BEGIN TODAY 12PM ET FAN PRESALE BEGINS 12/7 10AM LOCAL GENERAL ONSALE 12/9 10AM LOCAL
LOS ANGELES, CA – DEC 6, 2022 – Following their wildly successful co-headline Rockzilla Tour, Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse are back and bigger than ever, bringing fans a thrilling sequel. The second leg of the Rockzilla Tour, featuring special guest Hollywood Undead and opener Escape The Fate, will kick off in Rochester, New York on February 1st and will include stops in 21 cities across the US.
VIP tickets and various pre-sales kick off today at 12pm ET, followed by a fan presale tomorrow at 10am local. Tickets will be on sale for the General Public starting this Friday, December 9 at 10am local.
“The first round of the Rockzilla Tour was such a great time, that we had to keep the party going,” shares Papa Roach front man Jacoby Shaddix. ”We can’t wait to be back on the road with these talented bands and share an evening of non-stop rock with even more friends around the US and Canada.”
Papa Roach will be traveling abroad next year for a string of UK dates with Don Broco and Dance Gavin Dance, followed by Summer Festival appearances in Europe with more set to be announced. A full list of tour dates can be found below with more information available here.
The band has also announced their brand new music video “Ego Trip”, which will be released this Friday, December 9th. The video was filmed earlier this year at House of Vans in Mexico City, where fans were given an exclusive chance to hear Papa Roach’s new album EGO TRIP in full before its release in May. Stay tuned for more soon at paparoachmerch.com.
Rockzilla Tour with Falling in Reverse and Special Guest Hollywood Undead
2/1 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
2/2 – Hamiton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
2/4 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
2/5 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
2/7 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Arena
2/8 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
2/10 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena
2/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Special Events Center
2/13 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
2/14 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
2/16 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena
2/18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
2/19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
2/21 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center
2/22 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
2/24 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center
2/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
2/28 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four
3/2 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
3/3 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
3/5 – Seattle, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
ABOUT PAPA ROACH
After two years of work and nearly 10 months of building up excitement with fans, Papa Roach recently celebrated the release of their eleventh studio album EGO TRIP. An album that sprouted almost by mistake in the throes of a global lockdown, its seeds were planted when the quartet entered a COVID-secure mansion in Temecula, California in the summer of 2020
What started as an escape and an exercise in keeping the creative juices flowing, in a world that had completely ground to a halt, quickly grew into something bigger. Purposeful, provocative, and just the right side of the line between confident and cocky (“I really hope [the album title] stops a few people in their tracks” cackles front man Jacoby Shaddix), EGO TRIP is Papa Roach - completed by guitarist Jerry Horton, bassist Tobin Esperance and drummer Tony Palermo - at its boldest and most brilliant.
Papa Roach are two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling leaders in Alternative Hard Rock music, who in 2020 celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their iconic album “INFEST”. 20 years into their career, the band continue to have global success.
And now in 2022, the band feel bigger and more relevant than ever. - Alternative Press
Papa Roach are not only still with us, but they’re an infinitely more challenging, diverse and simply better band than the one that recorded breakthrough album Infest. New offering Ego Trip rips up any semblance of a rule book, rapping it up and rocking it out with the fervour of any of music’s bright young things. - Kerrang!
As has been the case for 25 years now, the band's style remains as eclectic as it is ambitious as they continuously find new ways to innovate and rein in fresh sounds. - Loudwire
it's good to hear that Papa Roach aren't interested in simply placating OG fans
they're still in this for themselves - Revolver
ABOUT FALLING IN REVERSE:
Platinum-selling rock band Falling In Reverse, lead by outspoken and charismatic singer Ronnie Radke, have been completely dominating the radio and streaming space in this new decade. The band, which formed back in 2008 and built itself as a mainstay of the Warped Tour scene while gracing many Alternative Press covers, has seen its latest single "Zombified" hit No. 1 Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart. The band has also been generating nearly 50 million total streams per month. Falling In Reverse's previous chart-topping single "Popular Monster" earned platinum RIAA status. The track is truly a juggernaut and is a watershed moment for the band. "Popular Monster" has been streamed nearly half-a-billion times and has emerged as one of the biggest anthems of the past several years. It enjoyed a multi-week stint at No. 1 on the rock radio charts, landing in the top spot on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Chart, and the Nielsen Rock Chart, and marked the first No.1 single of the band's career. It followed the gold certification of the band's 2011-released debut album The Drug in Me Is You and a sold-out anniversary tour. During the shutdown that was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Radke quickly established himself as one of the most popular musicians streaming on the Twitch platform. In Winter 2022, the band returned to the road and embarked on the sold-out "Live From the Unknown" tour, further cementing its status as one of the top live draws in the genre. Falling In Reverse have continued to catch the eye of the press, with their career arc being spotlighted by top-tier, tastemaking publications such as Forbes, Billboard, New York Times, Pitchfork, and beyond.
ABOUT HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD
Platinum-certified quintet Hollywood Undead recently celebrated the release of their 8th Studio album, Hotel Kalifornia. Hotel Kalifornia draws from the band’s earliest influences, including everything from gritty nineties hip-hop to industrial metal (not to mention cheap booze), and tracks their climb from poverty and hardship to the forefront of 21st century rock music - all done on their own terms. To this day, Hollywood Undead hinges on the bond of five individuals who relay such raw experiences into relatable anthems.
Fueled by this dedication and an inimitable brew of rock, hip-hop, electronic, metal, and industrial, the boys recorded in Nashville and Los Angeles with producers Erik Ron [Panic! At The Disco, Motionless In White], Andrew Migliore [Sueco, Papa Roach], and Drew Fulk [Lil Wayne, Lil Peep]. Working face-to-face, Hollywood Undead rekindled the unbridled intensity of their formative material, yet with refinement only possible through years of grinding on the road.
The effort features a full-on display of rock, rap, metal, and electronic music throughout 14 songs that are sure to satisfy old and new fans alike. – New Noise Magazine
They are who they are and with Hotel Kalifornia they create one song after another filled with lot of thoughts, opinions, and styles. – Cryptic Rock
From the catchy melodies to gritty riffs and the incorporation of rock-rap, Hollywood Undead maintains their original sound while keeping it a modern punk record. – All Punked Up
