“Walkin’ The Line,” the debut LP from High Point glamsters, Pageant, leaves a trail of raw energy and hairspray as the trio shreds their own path to a new age.
Blending genres developed before they were born, guitarist Dezzy Foxx, bassist Roxxi Dirt, and drummer Dylan Dynasty continue paying homage to their hair metal origins while growing into their own.
For Dynasty, it’s in the blood: “We all grew up in families that love music,” he said, “and have been listening to the bands we love now since before we could speak.”
Taking cues from the likes of Mötley Crüe and Motörhead, Pageant exudes an energy fueled by a lifelong drive. Looking back, Dynasty credits watching videos of Tommy Lee drumming — studying the sounds, soaking in the aesthetic — and finding particular aspiration in “Home Sweet Home.” “We’ve all known that we wanted to be musicians for a long time,” he said, musing about the previous bands that led to Pageant’s official formation three years ago.
“Roxxi and I were friends for years before the band started,” he explained. “We met Dezzy online through a website dedicated to finding musicians after months of searching for band mates.”
The bond at that first practice was immediate. “Starting off, we really just wanted to be like all the bands we liked,” Dynasty continued, dropping bands like Aerosmith, Skid Row, Cinderella, and Ratt. Amongst the group, Poison, Judas Priest, Kingdom Come, and Guns N’ Roses resonate. Individually, Dirt got into rock-n-roll through Zeppelin; Foxx is more of a Bluesman, citing Stevie Ray Vaughan, George Thorogood, and B.B. King.
“We all grew up on those bands and I think what’s always been so interesting to us about them is their stage show,” Dynasty said. “The flashy clothes, crazy sets, and energy made their concerts so much more than just music, it was a performance.”
“But now we take inspiration from a lot of different bands of all different genres,” Dynasty said. “I think you can hear it in a lot of the songs we’ve been writing recently. Our sound has definitely developed into something fresh and unique.”
Still relishing the pageantry of 80s pop-metal, Pageant doesn’t look to go round and round in nostalgic circles. “We’ve really broadened what we take in to be influences recently,” Dynasty noted. “We’re constantly watching music videos and live concerts of blues, country, pop, and even jazz artists to see what we can take in and learn. It doesn’t even necessarily have to be an artist that we like musically, but we may be able to learn something from their stage show.“
Known to employ elements showcasing theatrical backgrounds — through custom-built stages and curated images — their commitment to craft remains earnest and raw.
“From the start, we’ve always wanted to make music that’s not perfect,” Dynasty said. “We feel very strongly that a lot of the new music out today is too polished. The whole point of rock’ n ‘roll is to express feeling, and you can’t feel anything if the music sounds like it was made by a computer. We’d rather have a song that you can feel the energy and emotion through than it be musically ‘perfect’.”
Building on personal truths expanded into stories and songs, “we often write from the perspective of a character,” he explained. “We’ll normally start with an idea for some type of feeling we can express and then figure out how we can make it into a series of events.”
The result comes into focus on their recently released debut LP, “Walkin’ The Line,” to offer a foundation from which the band pools their origins and builds on their future. “We’d been sitting on all the songs for a long time and had been dying to release them,” Dynasty said. “Dezzy wrote the guitar parts for ‘My Heart Stops Again’ six years ago. I wrote the lyrics for ‘All Dolled Up’ in 2019; whereas we all came up with ‘Better Things Comin’ when we met for our very first practice.”
Ranging from dark and moody ballads to anthemic riffs, Pageant bestows a certain atmosphere — elements they credit to recording at Sandwich Shoppe studio. “Scotty Sandwich definitely pushed us really hard to be the best we could be when recording these songs, and it was exactly what we needed.”
Drawing from their glam rock core, the self-titled single “Walkin’ The Line,” veers toward the latter — delivering a message of hope in a mix of classic rock and glammed veneer. “Our intention with this song was to tell people that it’s okay to feel down on yourself and get knocked down as long as you keep your head up and know that there’s always a better day ahead,” Dynasty said.
“We wrote this honestly not only as a reminder to anyone that needs to hear it but also as a reminder to ourselves,” he continued. “It’s really easy for us to get down on ourselves sometimes and feel like we’re not doing enough, but playing this song every day and being forced to listen to the lyrics is almost like a daily affirmation.”
Bringing those affirmations to life, the album release show — nay, album release party — with Orphan Riot sold out the Gas Hill Drinking Room in Winston-Salem. “We really wanted our album release to be a celebration more than a show,” Dynasty affirmed. “We were hoping people would show up and party with us, but we almost couldn’t even expect how amazing the turnout was. People packed out the door. It was such an amazing crowd and we couldn’t have asked for a better show.”
As part of their own sort of motley crew in a new musical generation (and Sandwhich Shoppe recordees), Pageant and Orphan Riot will again share a bill at the Schoolkids Records Hopscotch Day Party on September 8. They’ll also appear together for a special birthday bash from Musicon at Game Over Comics in Burlington on September 16.
On their own, Pageant will hit the road to Asheville on September 15; and will head up to Motor City in October for Rocktober Fest at Detroit’s Majestic Theatre.
“Walkin’ The Line,” the debut LP from Pageant, is out now.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
