PAGEANT releases debut single “All Dolled Up (With Nowhere To Go)”
High Point, NC – North Carolina-based glam rock band Pageant will release their debut single All Dolled Up (With Nowhere To Go) on September 30. With Dylan Dynasty on drums, Dezzy Foxx on guitar, and Roxxi Dirt on bass and lead vocals, Pageant strives to shine a new light on the classic sounds of 70’s and 80’s style rock n’ roll.
Pageant’s unique sound aspires to contribute to the new generation of rock and create a sound that is unique, yet familiar. “We want to provide a listening experience that’s exciting, raw, and exhilarating,” said lead singer and bassist Roxxi Dirt. “Each song we release is one that we hope can be enjoyed by the ‘80’s metalheads’, as well as new rock fans.”
From the moody beginning to the energetic chorus, All Dolled Up has quickly become an anthem for anyone who has been so ready for something, but can’t quite reach it.
“I wrote this song during the 2020 Quarantine,” said drummer Dylan Dynasty. “It’s rooted in the feelings of being trapped and frustrated; something that so many of us were experiencing.”
“All we wanted to do was go out and play music,” said guitarist Dezzy Foxx, “but we had nowhere to play it.”
Beginning Sept. 30, the single can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music and most other streaming platforms. The band is releasing two more singles, Howlin’ and Voodoo Kiss, later this year.
Pageant was formed online during the peak of the pandemic in 2020. Like many other musicians during that time, Dylan, Dezzy and Roxxi used the time at home to write. Recorded in a makeshift home studio, their first songs were written and released as demos on YouTube in September 2020. In May of 2022, after some reformation and lots of dedication, they traveled to Durham, NC to record their first three singles with producer Scotty Sandwich. Pageant is known for their high-energy and engaging live performances.
After playing such well-known venues as The Ramkat and The Cat’s Cradle, Pageant is quickly becoming a North Carolina fan favorite. And the rest of the country is taking notice, as well. Their TikTok followers increased by over 1200% in less than 24 hours when All Dolled Up was teased.
