Out of the Shadows at Incendiary Brewing  

Locals light up Incendiary Brewing Company with the Out of the Shadows Music Showcase, on April 30, in downtown Winston-Salem.
Bringing together six local bands with original tunes, “for an all-day bundle of fun and great beer,” before running into the night, with Tupelo Crush closing out the free, all-ages event.
“It’s meant to help shine a light on the local original music scene and expose folks to some artists they may not be aware of,” said co-organizer, Brian Pierce. “Too often local original music gets overshadowed by the larger touring acts or the more established cover bands. We’re hoping to help move the needle on this just a little bit.”
As drummer for Tupelo Crush, Pierce understands the world of local musicians. He’s paired with Incendiary to build a bill featuring “road dog rock’n’roller” (and former Whiskey Foxtrot-er) Sam Foster with his new outfit, the Obsolete; songstress, Casey Noel; Pfafftown rockers, Killing Gophers; and Winston-Americana from Wafer Thin. Mac and the Machine, (the solo project of Camel City Bluesman Mac Walker) will play during set changes to bridge performances.
“The idea of a showcase event for local original bands has been floating around in my head for some time,” Pierce said, reflecting on his intentions to illuminate the local scene. “While we think this lineup really does offer a terrific sampling of the level of talent available to local audiences, it in no way shows the larger picture. Our hope is that we can turn this into an annual event involving different artists each time.”
Pointing directly to Incendiary’s taproom manager, Chris Straus, Pierce doesn’t carry that torch alone. ”She’s been vital in making this thing happen,” he explained. “I approached her with the idea and she was immediately on board. Her role in building the showcase can’t be overstated!”
Straus shares the feeling. “We love music and we always try to support locals where we can,” she said. “Thank goodness I had someone else who shares the same vision approach me with the idea,” she added, referencing Pierce. “He’s been a big help in coordinating the lineup.”
Local music has always had a home at Incendiary Brewing — typically on Thursdays — with the new Lewisville location hosting local bands on Fridays and Saturdays.
“We really want to give opportunities to highlight originally created music,” she said, turning to the upcoming “CoalPitLive”’ free-show series which features national artists, running from Memorial Day through the summer. Previous years have seen local bands open for major acts like Gin Blossoms, Cowboy Mouth, Cracker, and Lucero.
By contrast, the locals will shine during Out of the Shadows. And while the two series share the same space, they remain entirely separate operations. “They’re both associated with Incendiary Brewery, but they’re separate in their branding and funding,” Pierce clarified. “OOTS is being funded by local businesses. Which plays right into the heart of what we’re trying to do.”
Straus agreed. “This event is a chance to really lift up our tried and true local performers and reveal their talent,” she said. “This is really all about them, and the other local businesses that chose to sponsor them.” Both she and Pierce praised the sponsors that helped green light OOTS: Link Apartments Innovative Quarter, TB Realty Team, The “B” String Guitar Shop, Underdog Records, Carolina Basement Systems, Ardmore Barbershop, and Deca Interiors.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have so many local businesses come on board in support of this showcase,” Pierce said, turning to the location — which he sees as being similarly symbolic. “Incendiary’s ‘coal pit’ stage really encompasses everything we’re hoping to accomplish with the show,” he noted — driving the focus toward local artists in local landmarks supported by local businesses. “Not only is Incendiary centrally located right in the heart of Winston, in the repurposed Bailey Power Plant, the stage is literally in the shadows of two of Winston’s most iconic buildings: the Winston Tower and the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel.”
As for the audience, “the biggest takeaway we hope people will get from this event is the importance of supporting the local music scene and the musicians and venues that make it happen,” he said. “There are plenty of homegrown artists that are writing and performing some really terrific stuff right here in the Triad. We hope to strengthen the bond within the community of area musicians that play original music. We feel like everyone benefits if we can continue to grow the local music scene.”
The Out of the Shadows showcase lights up Incendiary Brewing Company on April 30 in downtown Winston-Salem.
