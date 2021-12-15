Our Band celebrates the Everly Brothers at Double Oaks

Our Band, a harmonious New York City duo with Triad ties, will host an intimate tribute to the Everly Brothers on Dec. 20 at Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast in Greensboro.
“Steeped in the tradition of great male and female duets such as Johnny Cash and June Carter,” Our Band, is the pairing of pianist Sasha Papernik (a first-generation Russian-American) and guitarist Justin Poindexter (Grimsley alumni and University of North Carolina School of the Arts graduate).
Together, they produce intimate harmonies, meshing an Eastern-European flair across an Americana soundscape—from shows at Carnegie Hall to tours around Poland, Germany, and Estonia as ambassadors of American music for the U.S. State Department.
It’s that harmonic prowess they’ll draw from when celebrating the Everly Brothers for a special holiday show in Poindexter’s hometown—as distant a concept that can be these days. “As a musician, I feel like I’ve recalibrated my sense of home to be where the people I love are, wherever that may be,” he explained. “That said, there’s nothing like eating at the familiar places and running into old pals.”
With plans to indulge in a few Triad classics, notably K&W, Yum Yums, and Stamey’s, the pair is excited to drive through the lights at Tanglewood and continue Poindexter’s familial tradition of attending a Moravian Lovefeast. “None of us are Moravian, but my grandmother worked as an interpreter at Old Salem for 40 years,” he explained. “We also do fondue on Christmas Eve. I think that was a thing my grandparents started in the ’70s and it just kept going. We stocked up on the big old-fashioned Christmas lights before they made the conversion to LED. To me, it just isn’t Christmas without those super hot multicolored bulbs.”
Our Band doesn’t shy from antiquities or nostalgia—notions Poindexter exudes when discussing venues and their upcoming show at Double Oaks. “It’s always a pleasure to make music in a beautiful space,” he said, “and if you ever come to our apartment, you know we like old funky stuff.”
And for that show, the pair will engage in a sort of musician holiday tradition: special hometown events with Triad players. “There are so many terrific musicians in the area—I love to book a couple shows for a chance to play with them,” Poindexter explained, praising drummer Chris Gelb and bassist Pat Lawrence, who’s been enlisted in helping bring the Everlys set to life.
Calling Gelb “NYC’s loss to NC’s gain,” Poindexter is excited to again pair up with the percussionist, with whom he performed traditional jazz and country music around the NYC area before Gelb moved back to Sanford. Lawrence, meanwhile, is “a true Renaissance man,” Poindexter said. “He can do absolutely anything—plays great bass and masterminds the Martha Bassett show, plus he can build a house with his own hands, from trees he cleared himself.”
Building on their own diverse backgrounds—Papernik’s classical piano training and upbringing amongst Eastern-European folk music; and Poindexter’s roots in country, blues, and jazz—they find common ground in the Everly Brothers, a group they discovered in very different ways.
Papernik became a fan as an adult, through the Robert Plant and Allison Kraus 2007 album “Raising Sand,” which features a cover of “Stick With Me Baby.” “That got me listening to their album ‘A Date with the Everly Brothers,’” she said, “and then pretty much all of their other albums after that.”
Poindexter, by contrast, discovered them through a Rodney Dangerfield flick as a kid in the ‘90s. “It was ‘Dream’ in that movie, ‘Ladybugs,’” he said. “I just rewound the tape over and over. Their sound is so haunting. It’s not that they sound exactly alike—it’s that they sing so telepathically well together. Don is so soulful on the lead, and Phil’s tone is so pure and beautiful in harmony.”
Together, they’ve enjoyed the challenge of channeling that harmony. “Don and Phil’s vocal range is much closer than mine and Sasha’s,” Poindexter explained. “We have to rework parts and keys to make it work, but therein lies the fun. It’s not an imitation we’re going for, it’s just a way to explore their repertoire and vibe in a creative way.”
Papernik points to her favorite song in their upcoming set, as an illustration. “I put in a Tchaikovsky’esque piano solo in our version of ‘Love Hurts,’ which I’m really excited about,” she said. “We were really sad in August when Don Everly died. And immediately thought of doing a whole concert inspired by the Everlys, who’ve always been a huge influence on our music.”
At the core, Our Band sees a sincerity in their musicianship and admiration for the source material as paramount. “They have a kind of earnestness in their vocals that makes the whole thing work,” Poindexter noted of the “sublime harmonies” the Everlys beheld. “It’s what we’ll do our best to capture.”
Following the show and holiday festivities, the pair plan to record a round of videos with lap steel artist, Cindy Cashdollar, which will be released via their YouTube channel.
