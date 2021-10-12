Opus Concert Series Returns Nov. 7
GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2021) – Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture, presents the Opus Series this fall with six concerts featuring the work of talented ensembles from the region. The free concerts will take place between November 7 and December 11 at various Greensboro venues. Some venues are requiring a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination for attendance.
In addition to performances by Creative Greensboro’s music ensembles – Choral Society of Greensboro, Philharmonia of Greensboro, Greensboro Concert Band, and Greensboro Big Band – guest artists from Greensboro’s music community will be joining the lineup. Guest artists range from opening acts like the soul sounds of The Polk Duo to the R&B stylings of ALLL and Argentine tango by the Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble.
Fall 2021 Opus Schedule
Choral Society of Greensboro presents “A Shakespearean Serenade”
November 7, 7 pm
Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Dr.
Audience members need face coverings and proof of vaccination with a valid ID.
The Polk Duo and Greensboro Big Band
November 14, 7 pm
Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring
Audience members need face coverings and proof of vaccination with a valid ID.
Alejandro Rutty and Philharmonia of Greensboro
November 21, 7 pm
Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring
Audience members need face coverings and proof of vaccination with a valid ID.
Choral Society of Greensboro presents Handel’s “Messiah”
December 1, 7 pm,
Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St.
Audience members age five and older need face coverings and audience members age 12 and older need proof of vaccination or a negative viral test within 72 hours of the event.
Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble and ALLL
December 4, 7pm
Van Dyke Performance Center at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Audience members need face coverings.
Greensboro Concert Band
December 11, 7 pm
Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center at Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St. Audience members need face coverings.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
