Open mic offerings across the Triad

Open mics across the Triad offer a gateway to up-and-coming artists looking to make good on resolutions to hit the stage.
Whether it’s comedy, songwriting, spoken word to talking dummies, there’s a Triad outlet with an open mic where artists can show up, sign up, and get on out there.
“Open mics are extremely valuable to the arts community,” said Bryan Toney, who hosts a musician’s open mic on Sunday evenings at Oden Brewing in Greensboro. “They provide an opportunity for emerging artists to get more comfortable playing in front of an audience and more established artists to try out new material.”
Signups start at 5:30 p.m., each Sunday. “When the weather is good, the open mic is held on their outdoor stage,” he explained. “When it’s not, there’s a cool space inside for performance with a PA, microphones, guitar, and piano always available for performers.”
Each artist performs at least three songs, and while covers are allowed, Toney noted the performers end up playing mostly originals. “We’ve had everything from first-timers who have never performed anywhere to a rock band composed of local high school students to well-known local singer-songwriters. The audience is always attentive and very supportive, making it a great place for people new to performing.”
Comedians rule Forsyth County with comedy open-mics on Mondays (at Monstercade in Winston-Salem) and Wednesdays (at the Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville).
Home to three weekly open mics, the Brewer’s Kettle offers free all-age openings for their Bluegrass jam (started by Mason Via—before he moved to Nashville and joined Old Crow Medicine show) on Mondays; and Backbeat Blue Jam (presented by the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society) on Thursdays.
In Greensboro, the Idiot Box Comedy Club welcomes jokesters to their Thursday night stand-up open mic. “It often sells out, and is incredibly supportive and a lot of fun,” said owner, comedian Jennie Stencel. “These mics are used to help cultivate talent in NC and we book talent from the open mics for our regular shows.”
Tickets are available in advance, and those who plan to perform should alert the host upon their arrival. Stencel suggests checking their website for other specialty open mics and workshops. “We do run other mics every week,” she noted, “but Thursday is the one EVERYONE comes to.”
While specialty open mics provide performative structure, others offer more open-ended possibilities. The B-Side Open Mic, presented by the Collective GSO (with hosts Virginia Holmes and Jha’mai) runs every Wednesday at Culture Lounge on Spring Garden Street. Operating as a sort of event-hybrid, the B-Side pulls creatives from across mediums and genres—incorporating visual art, along with scheduled performances, featured artists, a suggested “grown and classy” dress code, and music by DJ Mac DaVille.
Around the corner, Gage Winslow takes a more casual approach every Thursday, at Common Grounds on Elam Avenue. “We welcome all talent including music, spoken word, and comedy,” he said, recalling one evening with a ventriloquist. “Every performer gets two songs, or eight minutes,” he explained, noting their new stage. “Anything goes, bring it on.”
It’s the laissez-faire method employed by Matty “Mr. Open Mic” Sheets, who Winslow considers a major influence.
Upholding a single rule: ”No hate speech. Be cool to everyone” Sheets has operated the longest-running open mic in the area, spending almost every Tuesday night for nearly 20 years, hosting thousands of artists across a handful of Greensboro venues.
He’s at the Green Bean these days, still on Tuesdays, although a little earlier in the evenings. “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” Sheets said. And one for which regulars, like Colin Cutler, are grateful.
“The first place that I saw rappers and spoken word poets live, and rubbing shoulders with comedians and punks and folkies, was at Matty’s open mic,” Cutler said, “it gave me an appreciation for all different styles of art. There are lots of good open mics in Greensboro. But, Matty’s is the best in my opinion.”
Turning toward the practice in general, “Open mics are a great opportunity to not only incubate creators and an audience but also for them to meet and network,” Cutler added. “It’s like church for artists.”
Toney agreed. “Each open mic has a unique vibe that appeals to different performers and listeners. Some are more focused on original music, some have more jam potential, and some are in venues that are more family-oriented. They’re all great at making the Triad such a cool place that supports live music.”
As for monthly endeavors, Out Loud Productions, an organization “determined to provide the local humble talent of Greensboro limitless opportunity to create Out Loud!” hosts the “Thinking Out Loud” open mic, at the Artist Bloc in Greensboro, with the next session running February 11.
For songwriters, Jack Gorham hosts a song circle on the first Tuesday of every month at Centennial Station in High Point, with the next coming up on Feb. 1. Meanwhile, guitar-slingers might feel at home at the Honky Tonky Open Jam, hosted by Mark Dillon at Four Saints Brewing in Asheboro on certain Sunday afternoons.
Of the many ways new performers can wet their feet, open mics make for a welcoming and approachable first step. So, as we roll into the middle of the first month, the time is nigh to make good on those resolutions and get on out there. Good luck!
