OnStage and Inclusive Program Premieres New Show October 1-2
GREENSBORO, NC (September 20, 2022) – Creative Greensboro is hosting the Community Theater of Greensboro’s OnStage and Inclusive program as part of its Residency At The Hyers. The residency culminates with performances of a new show at 4 pm, October 1, and 2 pm, October 2, at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased in advance at https://ctgso.org/tickets.
“At the beginning of our residency, there is no script,” OnStage and Inclusive Program Director Wendy Wood said. “We spend time on cast bonding, theater games, singing, and dividing into small groups to learn more about each other. Each year, every cast member brings a different set of ideas and talent to our production.”
“I like the program because I like to explore art and theater in my own way,” program participant Samuel Johnson said. “It's also a good place to interact, to see who you know, and who knows you very well. It’s amazing to experience an entire show materializing from scratch over two weeks. It all starts with a simple and general theme and nothing more!”
About OnStage & Inclusive
OnStage and Inclusive is a unique, two-week theater program that engages adults and children with a wide range of disabilities to work on self-expression, advocacy, and communication skills through theater arts. The two weeks conclude with entertainment, friendship, and a celebration of the arts as participants present two performances for the community. The performances feature the entire OnStage and Inclusive company and are based on original ideas presented through music, dance, skits, and personal reflections.
About Community Theatre of Greensboro
Founded in 1949, the Community Theatre of Greensboro is Guilford County’s oldest arts organization. It strives to help residents share in the excitement of theater participation as actors, backstage crew, or audience members. The organization cherishes diversity and prioritizes non-traditional casting.
About The Residency at the Hyers
The Residency at the Hyers is a Creative Greensboro program that provides up to six-week, rent-free residencies for dance, theater, music, film, and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. For more information about the Residency, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. The organization supports vibrant city development through a wide range of programs, services, and partnerships, Learn more about Creative Greensboro and low-cost (or free) ways to use space within the Greensboro Cultural Center at www.creativegreensboro.com.
