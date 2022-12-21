Jump Little Children are taking their last leap — making a farewell tour stop in the city where it all started — with a show at the Ramkat on December 23.
For the band, “the past 30-plus years have been an incredible adventure,” they said in a post. “A mosaic of indescribable events, emotions, and connections that have shaped who we are as people. It’s a story of highs and lows, of successes and failures, creativity, imagination and brotherhood, a story of a deep sense of awe and love for the art of songwriting and a story of the greatest fans a band could ever wish for. A story that will live within us forever.”
The story itself started in Winston-Salem in 1990, when a handful of students at UNCSA started jamming together blends of Irish traditionals with an upbeat, indie flair. From the off, it was a casual collection bridging two guitars, a cellist, and clarinet from Jay Clifford, Christopher Pollen, Ward Williams, and Matt Bivins. A second Bivins, Matt’s brother Evan, followed shortly to fill out the drums. Over the next few decades, the group jumped around the country, offering an answer to the age-old question: “what happens to art school kids that decide to rock?”
In their case, the answer came in nine albums, a handful of lineups — stints living in Boston and ultimately Charleston, South Carolina — placements on the Billboard charts, songs appearing on television, in shows like: “Party of Five,” “Everwood,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” Netflix’s “The Society,” and a double-dip in Zach Braff’s media world: on “Scrubs” and in Braff’s 2014 movie, “I Wish I Was There.”
Then came hiatus — though the group remained friends, Jump Little Children took a break — from 2005 to 2015, exiting with a black-tie affair and re-entering with a round of shows commemorating the anniversary that sold out within minutes. Fans jumped at the resurgence, which fueled a regrouping and the albums that followed: 2017’s “Sparrow” and 2022’s “Foundering,” which serves as a closing chapter to their catalog.
Jump Little Children’s final chapter features songs written primarily by Clifford — though with the notable absence of the Bivins brothers. “As you’re aware, our brothers, Matt and Evan, decided to bow out of this last chapter and we continue to wish them all the success in the world,” the band said, with allusions to special guests slated in their place. “It’s time for us to make good on our promise of a new album and at the same time honor their legacy by completing this last chapter and closing the book.”
And it’s a book for which they acknowledge the fans in helping bring to life — having funded “Foundering” through crowd-support and the Jump Little Children Patreon, which began as an experiment in 2019. The success of which spawned “an explosion of content,” including: the “Cool Demo” podcast which explored the making of “Sparrow,” along with b-sides and previously unheard tracks, concert footage, and home shows live-streamed during the pandemic.
Ultimately, it was the fans and their appetite which fueled “Foundering,” with tracks chosen through fan votes — the group headed to Nashville in February to work with Josh Kaler and other special guests like: Ruby Amanfu, Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels and Rope), Christina Cone (Frances Cone), Owen Biddle (John Legend, The Roots) and Travis McNabb (Sugarland, Better Than Ezra).
Released in September, the band offered a “special thanks to the patrons for their constant support and to everyone who pre-ordered the new album,” they said in a released announcement. “It’s impossible to put into words what your support has meant to us. Releasing a record independently is no small feat and you are the reason we’ve been able to do it. From everyone on the Jump team, we hope you feel our most sincere sense of gratitude.”
With gratitude and only the slightest bit of grief, the group also announced its latest tour would be their last. Calling it “The Farewell Tour,” Jump Little Children aims to close on the high-energy notes they’ve carried across their career.
”It’s in that spirit that we ask you to come celebrate the past three decades of music with us,” they said. “It’s a celebration! We’ll be performing songs from the very beginning all the way up to the new release and everything in between.”
The tour runs along the east coast, circling around the southeast stomping grounds they’ve called home — with a stop in Winston before heading to Charleston for two shows to close the year and their chapter as a band.
Jump Little Children comes to the Ramkat, with indie-pop duo Frances Cone, on December 23.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
