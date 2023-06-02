Old-Time Sound Thrives at Surry Fiddlers Convention in June
DOBSON, N.C. – Surry County celebrates its musical heritage at the 12th Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention, June 16-17. The event returns to its original location on the campus of Surry Community College in Dobson.
Surry County has long been the epicenter of old-time music; the genre is known for its emphasis on string instruments and a driving rhythm ideal for dancing.
Events open Friday evening, June 16, with the popular square dance. This year’s band is Twin Creeks Stringband out of southwest Virginia. The band exemplifies old-time music with a steady rhythm supported by strong vocals and skilled instrumentation. Band members grew up in the old-time music tradition and follow in the footsteps of generations of musicians before them. Member Jared Boyd won best all-around performer during last year’s fiddlers convention.
Musicianship competitions for youth and adults are the focus for Saturday with more than $5,000 in prizes to be awarded. Categories include fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin and more.
“Last year I was really worried how things would go after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” says Buck Buckner, event organizer. “But we were very pleased with the turnout, and those who attended were glad we cranked up again. I’m expecting the same this year.”
Doors open for the square dance at 6 p.m., Friday, June 16. Competitions take place throughout the day on Saturday, June 17. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Youth competitions run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with adult contests following and band competitions that evening. Area food trucks provide a variety of provisions on Saturday.
“One of the most pleasing things to me is the youth turnout at our event,” Buckner says. “We have a lot of young musicians who participate. Last year there was a youth jam going on at one point where they sat out on the floor and played together. They are enthusiastic, and that adds to the enthusiasm for everyone.”
Admission to the Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention is $5 per day. All contestants and children 12 and younger admitted free. For more information: www.SurryOldTime.com.
