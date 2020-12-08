OG Spliff rolls up

Winston-Salem hip-hop artist, Clifford “OG Spliff” Owens, is rolling out singles and racking up streams as he drops tracks, gearing up to Pre-Roll, an EP due in 2021.
2020 has been good to the rapper and member of the Steady Hyperactive hip-hop collective. With more than 200,000 streams across major platforms and a feature on Spotify’s “Fresh Finds” playlist, Spliff looks back on the year fondly. “I’ve been blessed with opportunities and looks I used to dream about,” he said, “so I’m just tryna give all the good I got this year back to my people.“
Highlighting ideals that run through his work such as giving back and getting out there, Spliff noted that he keeps putting out content “because art is a reflection of life.”
“Duality is a big theme in a lot of my music,” he said, noting his preference for content that embodies a dynamic of going against the grain with one’s own flow.
“I started writing haikus before music,” Spliff explained of developing his technique, which shifted toward songwriting in his teens.
Those early years were influenced by the likes of MF Doom and Earl Sweatshirt. Notes of Mos Def still ring in his voice. These days, motivation comes from both his musical family; and major acts like Kid Cudi, Odd Future, Lil B the Basedgod, and the quintessential Wu-Tang Clan.
With so many flows of film references, it’s not surprising Spliff’s push to perform came from “Backstage,” the hip-hop documentary following the 1999 Hard Knock Life Tour. He also credits his “brothers from Speak N Eye,” who booked Spliff’s first live show at their annual Rap Round Robin in 2016.
In 2018, Spliff released “Bleumob100!” followed by “Hellraiser,” and a string of singles cemented as part of the Steady Hyperactive hip-hop collective, calling the group “my family forever.”
Throughout 2020, Spliff and his Steady Hype fam have hosted a steady stream of live performances ranging from this summer's #OccupyWSNC movement to Monstercade parking-lot parties to a feature in the Ramkat’s “Home Sweet Home” series.
Lately, they’ve found their own sort of home for live shows at Reboot Arcade Bar in downtown Winston-Salem, where Spliff performed with fellow Steady Hyper, Flower in Bloom in October, as part of the Steady Hype Halloween show and recent tribute to SauxePaxk TB, the 16-year-old rapper whose untimely passing reverberated through the Triad hip-hop scene.
Moving toward the positive, Spliff has big plans.“I love Reboot,” he said, “we plan on doing a COVID-safe New Year’s Eve show with them, and will continue doing shows there into next year.”
For Spliff, it’s all leading up to his next EP: Pre-Roll, due in 2021. He’s cryptic about details but noted that it’d “most definitely“ include tracks he’s released thus far, plus a few new surprises.
The first official single, “GO!” dropped this spring, and this short, all-killer, no-filler-style song was produced by OLSC, whose work will blaze through the record, along with songs produced by Black Magic and BushiVibes.
“I have people who I always consider,” Spliff said of his chosen team, “but I’m always down to work with different people.”
The hometeam dynamic also extends to visual work, with Winston-Salem multimedia artist Bosha novART, producing six videos of the videos Spliff released in 2020, and heading production currently underway for videos accompanying new singles “St. Nick” (featuring Flower in Bloom) and “Luv Me” with TiaCorine.
A film buff, Spliff’s mused ideas of directing and scoring films, but for now, continues to pepper his lyrics with choice movies. Anime and horror are his top genres, with “Gurren Lagan” and “Akira” being big influences. Considering Clive Barker’s “Hellraiser” series a favorite, Spliff denotes the titular inspiration for his 2018 EP, the cover being an illustration of Spliff as the iconic protagonist, Pinhead.
In “Luv Me,” Spliff explores love and betrayal through the lens of “Kill Bill” and Ernest Dickerson’s “Juice.”
“Streets don’t love you like they say they really want your Juice,” go the lyrics, blending film and the world outside.
In real life, Spliff found particular inspiration in performing for the Triad Abolition Project’s #OccupyWSNC movement. “I was impressed by some of the people in my city,” Spliff said, ”but I know we have a lot more work to do.”
Looking far into the future, Spliff’s a man on a mission to “have a safe, ‘all-inclusive’ space for creatives in Winston-Salem before I leave the city!”
But first, he’s got plans to roll out Pre-Roll, collaborate with Sonny Miles and Les the Genius, and “steady hype” the upcoming New Year’s Eve show at Reboot Arcade Bar.
“Luv Me,” the latest single from OG Spliff featuring TiaCorine is out now.
