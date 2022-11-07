Legendary Sound Man Dies at 65
Jim “Scratch” Sikler (December 5, 1957- November 6, 2022)
Legendary soundman Jim Sikler passed away in Greensboro, North Carolina one month shy of his 66th birthday following a prolonged battle with heart and kidney disease. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Sikler began his career as one of the original “Rowdy Roadies” at the historic Cleveland, Ohio Agora in the mid 1970s where a chance encounter with a then virtually unknown Bruce Springsteen solidified his career choice as a live sound engineer and roadie. During his lifelong career Sikler was chief sound engineer for the Whisky A Gogo and the Roxy in Los Angeles, Jack Straws in Charlotte, NC, the Peppermint Lounge, The Latin Quarter, The World and the Ritz in New York City and The Crossroads Concert Club in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. During his career Jim worked with artists as diverse as Pink Floyd, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ratt, The GoGos, Metallica, Salt n Pepa and The Fifth Dimension.
In the early days of Punk, Sikler became the guitar tech/tour manager for Cleveland Punk Rock Legends The Dead Boys during their tenure at CBGBs. It was Cheetah Chrome of the Dead Boys who gave him the nickname “Scratch” after a particularly unfortunate encounter involving small parasites on the road in Milwaukee. In addition to tours with the Dead Boys, Sikler served as tour manager for the Cramps, a band that remained a personal favorite for the rest of his life. In The late 1990s Sikler returned to Ohio to work as an independent contractor before becoming live crew chief for the Cleveland based hard rock bands Fast Chester and Last Stone Cast.
During that time he and Fast Chester/Last Stone Cast bassist and Cleveland native Jon Epstein were responsible for the creation of the support network for music industry professionals struggling with substance abuse issues, Recovering Professional Musicians, following the disbanding of The Musicians Assistance Program for which Epstein had served as Ohio representative. Sikler continued to moderate and maintain RPM, after Epstein moved to North Carolina in 2009. Sikler moved to North Carolina in 2020 to work with heavy blues rock band Uncle Watson’s Widow.
Friends of Jim who wish to express their condolences or have stories to share are encouraged
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.