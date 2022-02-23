Tiffany Thompson
Music plays constantly in our cities, cars, and cafes. This sonic landscape subtly shapes the way we feel about a place and ourselves within it. In the West Village neighborhood of New York City where I lived, this sonic landscape reverberates with diversity. Bruce Springsteen thumps through janky speakers in a cobweb laced corner of WXOU Bar. And on a leisurely stroll on the West Side Highway, you can feel the bass from a biker with a boombox passing by in the fast lane. In my new home of Winston-Salem, jazz nights transform the local cocktail bar into a speakeasy and vinyl record players make dinner parties a DJ experience.
As a singer-songwriter, Tiffany Thompson believes songs have the power to give us access to our deeper selves and build bridges to each other, especially when we shift from being passive consumers of our sonic landscapes to attuned and intentional listeners of songs and the meanings they contain.
As Leo Tolstoy writes, art is “a means of union among people, joining them together in the same feelings, and indispensable for the life and progress toward well-being of individuals and of humanity.” Music has the power to bring diverse voices into harmony.
As a community organizer and experience designer, I’m always looking for ways to create connection, vulnerability, and empathy among diverse people. 2020’s pandemic lockdown, political discord, and social awakening have shown us that, on the deepest levels, we need human connection both to overcome our challenges and flourish despite our struggles.
It is against this backdrop that I was ignited to write songs for the common good of our civic society. “Soul of the Nation” is a song to form leadership and character. It comes out February 25th. And “Band Together” is a song about the resilience of friendship and sticking together through the storms of life comes out on March 18th.
North Carolina Release Shows:
An Evening with Tiffany Thompson
March 15, 2022
Gas Hill Drinking Room
Doors: 7 PM | Show: 7:30 PM
https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6766950/tiffany-thompson-winstonsalem-the-ramkat
The Martha Bassett Show
Thursday, April 7, 2022
David Childers & The Serpents / Tiffany Thompson
The Reeves Theater
https://marthabassettshow.com/show/2022-04-07/david-childers-and-the-serpents-tiffany-thompson
