Aaron “Emceein’ Eye” Brookshire is gearing up for a double-whammy deal: hosting the 8th annual Winston-Salem Rap Round Robin and celebrating his latest album “Nothing Beats A Try,” out August 1 on Cold Rhymes Records.
Carrying on the tradition Brookshire started with his brother, the late Joshua “Unspeakable” Brookshire, the rap round-robin goes down on August 4 at Monstercade. Inspired by the format of shows put on by Dan Deacon (and carried over into hip-hop by Height Keech) the event brings together hip-hop artists and MCs in an on-the-floor environment, encircling a center audience in ring formation.
The 2022 show served as a memorial for Unspeakable, who passed only a few weeks before. For 2023, Brookshire will once again pull hosting duties, with an added opening slot performing his new record. “We’ll be celebrating the album and have physical copies on hand,” he explained. “The main event will follow my set of the new song plus maybe a few classics.”
“Mashing the release party together with the rap round robin seemed natural,” he continued, “so we can rally all of the Winston freaks in one place at one time.”
Returning freaks include OG Spliff and PT Burnem — who appear on the new record. They’ll be joined by Greensboro’s Katie.blvd and Volz (from the Steady Hyperactive Collective). MCs Poncho and Sammy G will come up from Greenville to wrangle the mic. “They’re sorta just coming up in this weirdo rap scene, so I’m really hyped to have them come to Winston to see how we do things,” Brookshire said, “and they def bring the pain.”
Slang aside, pain is an element Brookshire knows all too well. Pummeled by a series of tribulations — divorce and the deaths of his mother and only sibling — Emceein’ Eye keeps his head up: serving an album to offer a touching tribute, while also touching on his path forward.
Rallying freaks and ripping the new record, Brookshire’s resolution is reflected in his work. “I’m enjoying things moving forward with the hybrid organic-digital approach to sort of singer-songwriter raps on the record. The content is sorta personal, but also never gets too dark or anything,” he said — offering a testament to his perseverance and the power of a solid posse, including Burnem and the Cold Rhymes family, who helped bring the album to life.
“Aaron has a settler’s mentality,” said Burnem, who worked on the record with Brookshire. “Tragedy is always pressing in, the work gets done regardless.” That power resonates in “Chop Up the Lock,” a banger track that offers a twisted take on “War Pigs” a’la raps from Burnem, Grant Livesay, and Twinn Zeus.
An effort employing the “nothing beats a try” approach instilled from a phrase his mom often used — the album itself took shape from that notion, as Burnem and Brookshire tinkered on tracks. “We kept saying it over and over as sort of an inside joke,” Brookshire explained. “I was thinking at the time about moving forward, grinding solo, and trying to keep this music shit going, and I thought the title was a perfect fit.”
Nods and tokens of adoration for his family often weave through Brookshire’s work — his 2020 solo debut album, “Never Comply,” was released on his mom’s birthday and uses her high school yearbook for a cover. He credits his brother for just about anything related to artistry — the pair performing as the rap-punk duo, Speak N Eye, until Joshua’s passing — the album itself spawning the night after his funeral.
“We had this magical gathering of friends in the woods,” Brookshire explained. “It wasn’t necessarily a party, but more like people hanging out by our creek with a huge fire going. We daisy chained like 10 drop-chords down through the yard and Burnem set up his synths and droned through the night as we all sorta processed what had just happened.”
“It was myself, OG Spliff, our friend Laura Gardea, Daniel Garner, Mason Stevens, Yanni Xoinis, and a few others,” he recalled. Gardea and Xoinis appear on the album’s first song: “Steam Chalice,” a track inspired by the RAS Kitchen Youtube channel — which also marks the last song the Brookshires wrote together. Initially slated to be a Speak N Eye track, Brookshire gathered gang vocals during a house party and reworked the parts for the release.
“We’d actually planned to try to start a new band, with live drums, to take these songs to a more rock and roll type place,” Brookshire said, pointing to “Unwound”, also co-written with his brother. “It’s one of the first chances to bear my heart a little in a simple way,” he explained. “We wrote it on the front porch a few weeks after splitting up with my ex-wife.”
“It’s just about not letting shit get to you, and just knowing everything’s going to be just fine,” Brookshire continued. “We wanted to pull songs from different places and sorta break up the norm of just rapping over loops and garage rock beats.”
Height Keech stepped in on bass to help make it happen — throwing notions of its Oasis alterna-rock feel. “Keech was like ‘We should throw a bridge in it that just takes it somewhere else,’ so we did; and it’s one of my favorite moments on the album.”
From favorite moments to favorite players, Brookshire acted on the titular attitude for the album’s title track: hitting up Fugazi’s Joe Lally to fill in on bass. “I figured ‘nothin’ beats a try, what would it hurt to ask?” Brookshire said. “I sent him a really in-depth message about our history — the Speak N Eye narrative, Cold Rhymes and all that. He was super cool and mellow and was just like ‘Sure that sounds cool.’”
Seeing the track itself as something of a tribute to Lee Scratch Perry’s “Soul Fire,” Lally’s dubby playing style hit the mark in more ways than one. “Fugazi is my favorite band of all time,” Brookshire said. “They’re the whole reason I wanted to start playing music. Josh showed me their ‘Instrument’ documentary when I was like 12 and it was on.”
“‘Blueprint’ is the second song I ever learned on guitar,” he continued. “Josh knew how to play the main riff and taught it to me.”
Memories of his brother abound with an ever-present influence — as symbolized in the album’s closing track “Red Tambourine,” to whom it’s dedicated.
“I’d been working with this auction company and we were cleaning out this decrepit old house and my boss was about to throw away this vintage wind organ keyboard thing,” Brookshire recalled. “It had this harping accordion sound; and I took it home, where I came up with a melody and some words about my brother.”
Not intending to include it on the album’s initial lineup, Brookshire and Burnem worked on the track — for which he’d envisioned a “Dan Deacon-ish” mode with sampling and stutter-step elements. “Together everything turned out 20 times better than I had originally imagined it would be,” Brookshire noted. “I couldn’t be happier to have this be my first release in tribute to my brother.”
“Nothing Beats A Try” from Emceein’ Eye comes out on August 1 on Cold Rhymes Records. The 8th annual Winston-Salem Rap Round Robin goes down at Monstercade on August 4.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
