“Final Four” takes on a new meaning as the NC Folk Festival announces the top contenders in the 2023 Not Your Average Folk Contest.
Following an application period in the spring, Folk Fest organizers have put forth Queen Bees, Madison Dawn, the Onyx Club Boys, and the Shoaldiggers as the supreme challengers — with the official winning order to be chosen through votes from the online audience.
Folks are invited to vote once a day, every day, through July 26 via the NC Folk Festival’s website. Those chosen in the top three will snag performer slots at the NC Folk Festival, plus a round of studio recording time with Black Rabbit Audio. All four will get a nod in the “Artist Spotlight” newsletter, and fourth place gets a $500 E-Gift Card to Sweetwater.com.
For 2023, two contenders are based in the Triad, two are from around the Triangle — though all four have home-court advantage with Greensboro connections.
From Greensboro proper, Queen Bees offer a new breed of royalty — paying homage and pushing support for Drag culture in both their name and submission — through an official formation blossoming from Quilla, Kate M. Tobey, and Molly McGinn.
Telling “some good musical stories” ala an “uplifting blend of acoustic and electronic,” Queen Bees look to embody the emerging sounds and technologies in folk music while continuing to harvest the honey of lifting voices through story and song. “Folk is anything that brings people together, preserves culture and musical traditions—whether it’s a fiddle or a Roland 808,” said McGinn, pointing to their debut track’s disco leanings.
“Each person brings a different dimension to the music,” Quilla said, musing her electrified contributions. “I get to play my drum machine and vocal looper for this project, so I’m thrilled.”
“We’re collectively buzzing with excitement,” she continued, relaying the natural progression of the trio’s collaborative history. Tobey agreed. “While you might not expect all these sounds together, it all feels like a natural fit,” she said. “We all love telling stories in our special ways — and it shows in the things we create together.”
Using music as a driving force for unity and means to serve the community, “the songs we produce dance to the rhythm of social change,” they noted in unison, turning to the source of their submission: an anthem “Let the Queen Be,” born as a response to recent attacks on the drag community.
“The anti-drag/anti-trans legislation right now feels particularly harsh,” McGinn explained. “We just want our trans and drag communities to know how much we need them. We need their humor, their art, and their radical pursuit of authenticity.”
“It’s all about showing support,” Quilla echoed. “They’ve been under fire lately from all sides. Our song shows our solidarity and appreciation for the art form, and as allies, we hope to shine a positive light on the issue.”
Within that effort, should the Queen Bees win a slot, they intend to “build a diverse community choir” including drag artists and other performers onstage during their set. “We want drag artists (and everyone for that matter) to feel safe and supported just doing their thing,” Tobey noted. “That’s not too much to ask.”
Adding the disco elements, the track also features Chris Micca on “disco bass” and the video includes footage shot by Cliff Greeson, both of whom are McGinn’s cohorts in the Joy Band — who’ll be at the Flat Iron on July 12.
The Flat Iron is also a hub for Not Your Average contender Madison Dawn — her submission “Dirty Socks” features guitar work from Grey Hyatt (whose group, When We’re Sober, has a show at the Flat with Matty Sheets on July 16).
“I wrote this song for everyone in my life who has ever shown me what love truly is,” Dawn explained. “It’s about the enlivening experience it’s been to grow and feel the importance of togetherness.”
While traditionally considering herself a solo artist, the pianist and vocalist has been reveling in the open mic and singer-songwriter community. “I’m finding vibrancy in collaboration with wonderful people,” Dawn said, pointing to her experiences hosting the Tuesday open mics at Summerfield Farms (the site of her upcoming show on July 14). That vibrancy extends to the competition. “I’m thrilled,” she said. “To be a finalist among such uniquely brilliant groups of artists, I’m incredibly grateful.”
“And I hope folks will vote for me if they enjoy leaning in deep to the roots of the heart in a way that makes them want to dance in the arms of everyone they love,” she continued. “This song has become what it is because of the blessing of community.”
Sharing blessings and traditions from communities near and far, the Onyx Club Boys offer up the stylings of Django Reinhardt from the heart of the Triangle, where they founded the Carrboro Django Reinhardt Festival and have been promoting Reinhardt’s work — and the sounds of Gypsy Jazz for more than 10 years.
“It started as an outlet for my growing interest in Gypsy Jazz, the folk music of the Sinti and Manouche Gypsies of France, Holland, and Germany,” explained violinist Gabriel Pelli. “It’s a relatively recent folk music that originated with Django Reinhardt in the 1930s, and was adopted by the Gypsy community and beyond, starting in the 1970s.”
“The term Gypsy Jazz is used in the Gypsy community and beyond,” he continued, breaking down the nomenclature. “‘Jazz Manouche’ in France, ‘Sinti Jazz’ in Holland. And Eastern European Gypsies tend to prefer the term ‘Roma;’ and don’t traditionally play Gypsy Jazz.”
Turning to their origins, “We all grew up in NC, surrounded by our own rich Jazz traditions, which is our core identity as musicians,” Pelli said, pointing to bandmates Ben Lassiter and Aaron Gross. Despite their Triangle home base, Pelli is actually a graduate of Grimsley High School; meanwhile Lassiter and Gross are alumni of UNC-Greensboro.
For their submission, the trio used an iPhone to film their acoustic arrangement of “Dark Eyes,” right in Pelli’s front yard. “The video is a little off-center because I was so excited to get the blooming purple Iris flower in the shot,” Pelli noted, reinforcing his appreciation for capturing natural details. “We love to bring this music to anyone who might enjoy it,” he added, dropping their next show at the Kraken in Chapel Hill.
From the jazz of Django Reinhardt to the swamp grass of hippies and Hillsboroughians, the Shoaldiggers also hope to dig out a spot in the top three. “We’re the embodiment of NOT Your Average Folk,” said upright bassist Daryl White, “our music is both completely unique yet comfortingly familiar.”
“While we incorporate a lot of folk instruments,” he continued, “we also draw on a wide array of influences from around the state and world.” Eschewing descriptors of their own, the Shoaldiggers often mine the audience. “Some of our favorite responses have been folk-bangers and acid jug bands,” White noted.
With configurations that span full-tilt nine-piece ensembles to the stripped-down three-piece string band basics, the Shoaldiggers expand genre and influence, weaving storytelling as paramount throughout their catalog. “We’re very proud of our musical bendings and the imagery of our lyrics,” White said, “which we print on every release.”
Going down the line, Greensboro folks may recall White from his mid-90s stint as a local known as “Honus” and playing the Dead Beat Orchestra. “I have a lot of love for Tate Street and Somewhere Else Tavern — RIP,” he said. Shoaldigger banjo and guitarist Gary Larson grew up on the eastern end of Greensboro, near Doodad Farm.
But for their submission, the group chose their current hometown of Hillsborough, offering a snippet from a live show at Yonder Southern Cocktails to feature their track “12 Kings,” complete with the sort of freeform improv jam and audience repertoire they hope to bring to the Festival.
They’ll celebrate their latest full-length release “Wind, Wires, and Ways to Wander” with a show at Cat’s Cradle Backroom on July 15; and are looking forward to getting back in the studio should they win. “We don’t have a record label and put out all of our music, so please vote for us and join the Shoaldigger family!”
Voting for the Not Your Average Folk Contest runs through July 26. Cast yours at: http://ncfolkfestival.com/vote/.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
