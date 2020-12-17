RALEIGH, N.C. – Today the North Carolina Symphony launches its newest community engagement initiative, a project called One State, One Score. Through this collaborative project, the public is invited to “join the Symphony” virtually by performing a selection from Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” from the Symphony No. 9.
The “Ode to Joy” theme has been arranged for all different instruments as well as vocals, and the parts are available for download to all North Carolinians. Instruments from violin to piano to kazoo are represented, and participants can select their skill level to find a part perfectly customized for them. Participants then simply learn their music, record a video of their performance, and upload it via the Symphony’s website. The Symphony also encourages the submission of visual artwork, dance, or any other form of artistic expression inspired by the music.
NCS will compile as many submissions as possible into a final video to be released in spring 2021, with the aim of bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together, virtually, in a collective arts experience.
“In difficult times, connectivity through art becomes ever more important,” explains Sandi Macdonald, North Carolina Symphony President & CEO. “The Symphony strives to build a community of creatively engaged citizens, who experience and approach the world through the lens of innovation, artistry, and culture. One State, One Score allows all North Carolinians to become creative artists—and, we hope the project will be an effective tool for educators to bring their students off their screens and back to playing their instruments.”
Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” is uplifting, joyful music set to poetry that proclaims the ideal of universal brotherhood—making this the perfect musical selection to inspire hope during the challenges of the pandemic.
Since the pandemic began, the Symphony has been dedicated to continuing to engage its statewide audiences through music. Education programs for students preschool through high school have been adapted to virtual formats and have reached students in nearly every North Carolina county, in every U.S. state, and across the world since March. In September, the Symphony launched its re-imagined 2020/21 season with concerts streamed to homes virtually. NCS is grateful to keep the music playing on, and looks forward to having North Carolina citizens add their own creative voices through One State One Score.
For more information about One State, One Score—and instructions for participation—please visit ncsymphony.org/onestate-onescore.
About the North Carolina Symphony
Founded in 1932, the North Carolina Symphony (NCS) is a vital and honored component of North Carolina's cultural life. Each year, the North Carolina Symphony’s 300 concerts, education programs, and community engagement events are enjoyed by adults and schoolchildren in more than 90 North Carolina counties—in communities large and small, and in concert halls, auditoriums, gymnasiums, restaurants, clubs, and outdoor settings. The Symphony’s full-time professional musicians perform under the artistic leadership of Music Director Grant Llewellyn.
NCS’s state headquarters venue is the spectacular Meymandi Concert Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. The Symphony’s service across the state includes series in Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, New Bern, Southern Pines, and Wilmington, as well as the Summerfest series at its summer home, the outdoor Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary. NCS brings some of the world’s greatest talents to North Carolina and embraces home-state artists from classical musicians to bluegrass bands, creating live music experiences distinctive to North Carolina.
Committed to engaging students of all ages across North Carolina, NCS leads the most extensive education program of any symphony orchestra—serving nearly 70,000 students each year. In alignment with the curriculum set by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the Symphony provides training and resources for teachers, sends small ensembles into classrooms, and presents full-orchestra Education Concerts that bring the fundamentals of music to life. Music Discoveryfor preschoolers combines music with storytelling, and at the middle and high school levels, students have opportunities to work directly with NCS artists and perform for NCS audiences.
NCS is dedicated to giving voice to new art, and has presented more than 50 U.S. or world premieres in its history. In 2017, NCS appeared at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., as one of four orchestras chosen for the inaugural year of SHIFT: A Festival of American Orchestras—an honor that recognized the Symphony’s creative programming and innovative community partnerships.
The first state-supported symphony in the country, NCS performs under the auspices of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. To learn more, visit ncsymphony.org.
