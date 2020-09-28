GREENSBORO, NC (September 28, 2020) – The Greensboro Playwrights’ Forum and Cary Playwrights’ will host the inaugural North Carolina Radio Play Festival beginning October 10. New Halloween-themed radio plays will be broadcast by the CPF Radio Hour podcast October 10, 17, 24 and 31 at cpfradiohour.podbean.com.There is no cost to listen, but there is a suggested donation of $5.
Keeping with the festival’s theme, every script has elements of fantasy, horror, or the supernatural. The North Carolina Radio Play Festival will showcase the following plays and playwrights:
* “Off the Vine” by Andy Rassler
* “Here Kitty, Kitty” by Mike Brannon
* “Star-Crossed Words” by Laura Arwood
* “Voices, Like Whispering” by Debra Kaufman
* “Hallovenge: Part XIX” by Larry Bliss
* “The Next Street Over” by Teddy Durgin
* “Oh, Darling Sister of Mine” by Shelley Stolaroff Segal
* “The Case of the Haunted Inheritance” by Andy Ralston-Asumendi
* “Picky Zombies” by Clinton Festa
* “A Different Drummer” by George Jack
All radio plays feature local voice talent and fully produced sound effects. Directors are collaborating with local sound designers to mix a unique soundscape for each play.
To learn more about the Greensboro Playwrights’ Forum, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
