North Carolina-based musician Clay Howard is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his highly anticipated cassette-only EP, "Summer Songs."
The EP features four original tracks, including the captivating new single, "Right Here with Me," as well as the groovy anthem, "Getting Down on the Floor (disco dancing)," and two previously digital exclusive songs now available on cassette.
Howard, known for his vibrant and energetic performances, draws inspiration from the nostalgic essence of summer with this collection of songs. "I always loved Summer Songs - those tracks that came out just as the weather was turning hot, perfect for windows-down, radio-cranked cruising," Howard shares. "I hope people enjoy these songs as much as I enjoyed creating them."
"Summer Songs" is set to be released on July 4, 2023, and will be exclusively available on Clay Howard's official website, www.clayhoward.com.
The EP embraces the spirit of the cassette format, allowing listeners to experience the music in a unique and retro way.
The EP's leading single, "Right Here with Me," showcases Howard's signature songwriting prowess, blending catchy melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and infectious hooks with a guitar solo by Greg Hurley. This vibrant track perfectly captures the essence of summer, offering an upbeat and memorable experience for fans.
In addition to the new single, "Summer Songs" also includes the captivating track, "Getting Down on the Floor (disco dancing)," an irresistible fusion of groovy beats and captivating rhythms that will make listeners want to dance the night away.
Additionally, the EP features two songs previously only available on streaming platforms, offering fans the opportunity to enjoy Howard's music in a physical format for the first time.
Clay Howard has built a dedicated fanbase with his heartfelt performances and soulful sound, and "Summer Songs" promises to be another remarkable addition to his growing discography. Fans can mark their calendars and prepare to experience the magic of "Summer Songs" when it becomes available on July 4, 2023.
For more information about Clay Howard and his music, please visit his official website at www.clayhoward.com.
