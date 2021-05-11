Big Thief and Pink Martini to play the Amphitheater at the NCMA
Raleigh, N.C.—The North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) announces two upcoming concerts in partnership with Cat’s Cradle, the first blockbuster shows to return to the Joseph M. Bryan, Jr., Theater in the Museum Park since the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.
Wed., Sept. 22: Big Thief with Special Guest
Member tickets on sale Thurs., May 13, 10 am
Nonmember tickets on sale Fri., May 14, 10 am
Sun., Oct. 31: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
