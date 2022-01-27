North Carolina Artists Shine at the 30A Singer/Songwriter Festival
More than 5,000 music lovers came together over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend to attend the 30A Songwriters Festival.
This unique event is a four-day music extravaganza featuring over 175 songwriters and musicians performing original songs in various genres ranging from country to Americana and folk as well as blues and soul in over 30 dedicated listening rooms along historic Highway 30A in South Walton Beach Florida.
Produced by the Cultural Arts Alliance (CAA) and Russell Carter Artist Management, this year’s festival included musical legends like Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples, Ricky Lee Jones, and Patty Griffin as well as a lineup ranging from well-known to up-and-coming artists. While the locations and styles varied, the level of talent on display was consistently outstanding with some of NC’s own sharing stage and banner with the best in the business.
Among the new artists to take the stage was Greensboro’s own Casey Noel who released her first EP – Not Just Pretty Words – in 2020. Her music is a blend of Americana, country, and blues diffused through anomalous, expressive vocals. She shared music from her well-received debut album as well as recently released Page 52 and soon-to-be released You Should Go. The latter is projected for May release and is currently being performed at live shows. Both songs accentuate a burgeoning sophistication and nuance in lyrics and melody. Noel is quickly becoming a local favorite and is one to keep eyes and ears on as her career and talents take flight. Check out her music and extensive schedule of live shows at https://caseynoelmusic.com
Asheville’s Alexa Rose returned for her sophomore year at 30A to showcase her newest release Headwaters. Her music delivers soul-piercing lyrics of bottomless, misty reflection revealing that she has found a way to harness the shadows of memory and paint them in hues of innocence and melancholy. They arrive tenderly delivered in a voice that echoes like the hills and valleys of the mountains from which they came. The 30A audiences drifted into a slack-jawed trance as she hypnotized with tales of home, heartache, and hope. Hers are the songs that linger long after the echoes have faded.
She will soon begin a four-month tour that will take her across the US and parts of Canada – ultimately returning home for a show at The Evening Muse in Charlotte on May 14, 2022. Discover her music and tour schedule at https://www.alexarosemusic.com.
