North Carolina A&T’s Theatre Arts Program presents the Holiday Musical The Soul of Christmas
The Soul of Christmas is a finger-snapping, foot-tapping, hand-clapping holiday musical for the whole family. Join the North Carolina A&T State University’s Theatre Arts Program as they journey into the world of joyful music that will lift your spirits and feed your soul. Enjoy holiday favorites such as Handel’s Messiah, O Holy Night, This Christmas, and Go Tell It On The Mountain. The Soul of Christmas is performed by the National Award-Winning Richard B. Harrison Players. Directed and conceived by Gregory J. Horton, this high-energy production is destined to become the holiday gift that keeps on giving.
Performance Dates and Times:
Thursday, December 1 @7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 2, @7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 3 @3:00 p.m. and @7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 4 @3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Location:
Paul Robeson Theatre on the campus of NC A&T State University
Cost:
Adults - $17.00
Senior Citizens & Non-A&T Students - $11.00
Children 12 & under - $6.00
A&T Students – Free with Aggie One Card
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.