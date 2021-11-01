NORTH AMERICAN SPOKEN WORD TOUR
AN EVENING WITH BRUCE DICKINSON – FEATURING Q&A
LIVE NATION today announces a very special Evening With show by IRON MAIDEN singer, BRUCE DICKINSON on his first-ever extensive North American Spoken Word tour, taking in 34 cities across the U.S. during the first quarter of 2022.
17 Jan Ft Lauderdale, Parker Playhouse
18 Jan Orlando, Plaza Live
20 Jan Tampa, Theatre
21 Jan Jacksonville, Florida Theatre
23 Jan Atlanta, Tabernacle
24 Jan Raleigh, Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center
26 Jan Nashville, Polk Theater
27 Jan Columbus (OH), Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
29 Jan Pittsburgh, Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
30 Jan Detroit, The Fillmore
01 Feb Buffalo-Niagara Falls, Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
02 Feb Albany, The Egg
04 Feb New York City, The Town Hall
05 Feb Boston, Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center
07 Feb Philadelphia, The Fillmore
08 Feb Washington DC, Warner Theatre
10 Feb Cleveland, MGM Northfield Park
11 Feb Chicago, Vic Theatre
13 Feb Minneapolis, Pantages Theatre
14 Feb Milwaukee-Racine, Pabst Theater
16 Feb Des Moines, Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
17 Feb Oklahoma City, Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center
19 Feb Kansas City, Uptown Theater
20 Feb Denver, Paramount Theatre
22 Feb Dallas, Majestic Theatre
23 Feb Houston, Stafford Centre
24 Feb Austin, Paramount Theatre
26 Feb Phoenix, Mesa Arts Center
28 Feb San Diego, Balboa Theatre
01 Mar Los Angeles, Orpheum Theatre
03 Mar San Francisco, Palace of Fine Arts
04 Mar Portland (OR), Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
06 Mar Seattle, The Moore Theatre
12 Mar Las Vegas, House Of Blues
Tickets go on general sale on Fri., Nov.5 at https://bnds.us/el2fx9.
Bruce Dickinson is considered one of the world’s most storied musicians. Aside from decades spent delivering high-octane performances with his larger-than-life persona in IRON MAIDEN, Bruce has lived an extraordinary off-stage existence too.
A true polymath, his accomplishments include: pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, podcaster, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist and New York Times Top 10 best-selling author, radio presenter, TV actor, sports commentator and international fencer… to name but a few.
So, there’s plenty to be entertained by, throughout the evening’s cornucopia of fascinating tales and derring-do exploits, all delivered by Bruce with characteristically infectious enthusiasm and wry wit.
Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Bruce taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Maiden anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point.
The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Bruce’s answers will all be completely improvised – the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be!
Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to spend an up-close and personal evening with one of the world’s most captivating icons in an intimate environment, as Bruce Dickinson brings his Evening With show to the U.S. for the very first time, where you are guaranteed a highly entertaining and enjoyable night out and may even go home inspired to try something new.
Here’s what the worldwide media have been saying about the show so far:
“The whole evening is as hilarious as is disarming. As fascinating as it is incredible….Bruce - who remember is a proper full-on world famous rock god - comes over as your new best mate who's just bought you a pint.” - Daily Express newspaper, Brighton, UK
“By the end of the evening Dickinson had been onstage for almost as long as he would have been during a Maiden concert. It is a testament to his charisma and story-telling ability that he can keep a crowd entertained for that time even without the pyros, riffs [and] inflatable zombies..” – Telegraph & Argus newspaper, Bradford, UK
“There were moments of laughter, moments of raucous applause, and moments when you could have heard a pin drop, as we hung on his every word…a master storyteller. Highly articulate, animated, witty and at times downright hilarious” – Heavymag, Sydney, Australia
“What struck me in his conversation was his ability to ad-lib and move with the audience….it really was an interesting evening…don’t miss it” –Wall Of Sound, Sydney, Australia
“Wow Bruce, just wow!! A fantastic storyteller…it was privilege to hear his stories first hand from the man himself” – Silver Tiger Media, Melbourne, Australia
“Dickinson’s show flowed beautifully….he is an excellent storyteller…a consummate showman, and this speaking engagement only proved to solidify that notion. For fans of Iron Maiden, rock and metal, aviation or just interesting lives in general, Dickinson’s show is a must-see”- Overdrive, Melbourne, Australia
“Armed only with his humour, charm and a simple slide show, Bruce Dickinson offers an intimate idea of his dazzling life. There are diligent jack of all trades and creatively exuberant entrepreneurs. And then there's Bruce Dickinson - who plays in his own league" - Aftonbladet newspaper, Sweden
"Bruce Dickinson is a superstar… When you dig deeper, you find that his tremendous sense of humour facilitates the telling of an epic story. This man has an enormous heart and fighting spirit." – Copenhagen Post newspaper, Denmark
“Bruce Dickinson is an eager man, devoted to exploring and learning new things ….a fantastic storyteller” – Radio Rock, Bauer Media, Norway.
"Dickinson is a power of nature on stage…” - Turun Sanomat newspaper, Finland
"Dickinson was on fire, strolled around on the stage, making ruthless fun of himself. And others. Extremely witty as was to be expected” – Morgunbladid newspaper, Iceland
“The talented Mr. Dickinson….is a perfect stand-up comedian…as if he had done nothing else in his life” - Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, Switzerland.
“Bruce fascinates for 2 hours and 45 minutes with entertaining anecdotes.” – Lords of Metal website, Holland
“An incredible front man in every sense of the word, an excellent entertainer and performer, but what we didn’t know is that he is also an outstanding speaker, full of wit!” – Red HardnHeavy website, Spain
“.Very candid and rousingly comedic…he was brilliant” – Rock Source magazine, Canada (Toronto)
“.A very animated, enthusiastic story-teller. Funny too” – Panic Manual online, Canada (Toronto)
“.An engaging and entertaining raconteur” – EON Music online, Ireland
“Dickinson gets the audience on his side right from the start by making continuously funny and self-deprecating comments” – Le Parisien newspaper, France.
