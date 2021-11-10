Night moods and Saline Dreams, Sengoko comes to SECCA

Sengoko, the latest project from Derek Torres, and his band, The Saline Dreams, are coming to the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) for the “Night Moods” nocturnal concert series on Nov. 13.
Bridging the hiatus following his era as T0W3RS, the electro-pop artist has awakened, like a Bowie butterfly, bringing along his latest record and Triad live-band debut. As Sengoko, Torres looks to separate his time as an artist in the industry—a notion he now rejects entirely in his pursuit of music for fun. “It’s like there’s Ziggy Stardust and The Thin White Duke, but its all still David Bowie,” Torres explained. “And at the end of the day, I’m always Derek. I still play T0W3RS songs at my shows. I’m not married to genre, and I hate being boxed in by labels. I think my next record might be a country record. I just go where my tastes take me.“
The album, “Sengoko + The Saline Dreams” follows, “a teenage love story set in an 80s post-apocalyptic vision,” he explained. “It’s youth in a world on the brink of collapse looking for hope.” And while his new name reflects a fresh artistic direction, it mirrors the concept-heavy notions of previous works. “I’ve always been into concept albums,” he said, referencing T0W3RS’ “WYATT,” a record that “takes place in a fantasy utopia where the early promise of the internet was fully realized—it’s a society more focused on the whole and less on the individual.”
That material forecasted Torres’ dissatisfaction with art as an industry, and the anxiety of “watching art turned into content, music into capital,” he said. “I was trying to find a loving connection with others, while my beloved form of expression turned into something that hindered my life.”
After a solid eight-year run as T0W3RS—with shows from Hellraiser Haus’ living room to stages at the Hopscotch Musical Festival and major critical-acclaim—Torres found himself “worn out from industry grind and the political climate,” he said. “So I took a hiatus to become an activist and co-filmmaker with my wife, Julianna Villarosa.” Together, they briefly moved to Iowa, before settling in the Triad area.
And while the world took Torres to the Midwest and back, his tastes bent toward his beginnings.
“As a latchkey kid of the VHS age, the films of the 80s introduced me to pop and electronic music,” he explained. “I was intent on marrying my love of film and music, so I set out to make a fictional film soundtrack.” The resulting “Segoko” sees the lighthearted pop-tracks of the John Hughes variety meshed with John Carpenter’s focused social consciousness (and wicked synthwork).
Meanwhile, Torres’ own consciousness roots around a search for identity. “As a multi-racial kid raised by a single white mother, I have always struggled with my racial identity,” he explained. “For most of my life, I was told my Japanese surname was Sengoko, which turned out to be a mispronunciation of Sengoku. Like T0W3RS (Torres) before, the name represents conflicts of identity.”
Those conflicts entwine his identity as an activist and filmmaker. “I don’t like that we continue to buy the same media on different formats,” he said of his multifaceted attraction to VHS. “There’s nothing wrong with most tapes, and this unrecyclable material has been filling up landfills for decades now,” he explained. “But to be honest I got into VHS because I could buy my favorite films for cheap at a thrift store, and not be beholden to the whims of tech companies to watch movies.” Torres exudes a fun mix of whimsy and depth.
“It feels good to have Derek back in North Carolina,” said Philip Pledger, SECCA’s Marketing Director (and co-founder of Phuzz Records, who released T0W3RS’ sophomore album, “TL;DR”). Continuing to spotlight electronic music against the stately backdrop of the Hanes House, the second volume of “Night Moods,” will open with shoegazer, Mauve Angeles. Originally planned as the series debut before the pandemic postponement, Pledger is excited to see it finally happen. “Derek’s a special artist,” he said. “We can’t wait to host this fascinating new iteration of his musical persona. It’ll make for a memorable evening.”
For Torres, “Winston was my musical home away from home when I was T0W3RS,” he explained. “People were hungry for live music, which always made for a good time.” Trucking a new light show and—as he emphasized with a laugh—a fresh pair of white Vans, he looks forward to seeing old friends; and showing off his backing band, The Saline Dreams (featuring Saman Khoujinian, Gabriel Anderson, and Patrick Terrell). “Really, my goal is for people to have a good time,” he added of the long-awaited live debut, “we’re in need of it more than ever these days.”
Beyond the show, and a potential country record, Torres is leaving the future open. ”I’ve learned these last two years that plans are for suckers,” he said, referencing hopes to release a VHS Mixtape made with zero-waste. “The only hold-up left is how to record with renewable energy,” he added, turning to his current work: scoring Villarosa’s feature-film debut, “Green Desert.”
“It’s about the destruction of the American Tallgrass Prairie, the practice of monoculture, and consumerism,” he explained, noting the ways their work explores the Anthropocene. “When you’re living in the middle of the sixth mass extinction of our planet’s history—it’s hard not to think of anything else.”
Except, of course, lighting up SECCA as Sengoko and The Saline Dreams for “Night Moods” on Nov. 13.
