Sandra Beck and Eric Clapton announce concerts by rock legend colleagues and friends to honor the memory and artistry of the late Jeff Beck. The concerts will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on the evenings of 22nd and 23rd May 2023.
The list of artists will be finalized near the date of the performances. Artists who have already indicated their wish to be a part of the tribute to Jeff Beck are Doyle Bramhall, Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr, Johnny Depp, Billy Gibbons, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Rod Stewart, Joss Stone, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks.
The presale kicks off Tuesday 14th March at 10am GMT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday 15th March at 10am GMT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.