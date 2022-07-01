NEW SHOW ADDITIONS IN THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre is pleased to announce the following shows, coming to The Crown:
- Studio 176 hosted by Demeanor with Debbie the Artist and Emanuel Wynter – July 31, 8:00pm
- Fiddle & Bow Society presents Graymatter – August 5, 7:30pm
- Studio 176 hosted by Demeanor with Maia Kamil and Apollo Knight – August 7, 8:00pm
- Banjo Earth Band – August 12, 8:00pm
- Nu-Blu – November 18, 7:30pm
Tickets are now on sale at CarolinaTheatre.com and through the Carolina Theatre Box Office.
STUDIO 176 HOSTED BY DEMEANOR
Sunday, July 31, 8:00pm
WITH DEBBIE THE ARTIST AND EMANUEL WYNTER
The Crown at the Carolina
HOSTED BY DEMEANOR
Greensboro’s Justin “Demeanor” Harrington merges elements of hip-hop with unorthodox folk influences, bridging the gap between contemporary and traditional music with an unexpected cultural twist. Professionally trained as an actor, Demeanor weaves storytelling and character to engage and inspire all around him.
ABOUT DEBBIE THE ARTIST
Debbie The Artist is an unapologetic non-binary black-queer-feminist who believes in the power of art and music as a vehicle for social change. Debbie writes music rooted primarily in the lived experiences of love, loss, magic, and triumph. When they say, “Art is who and what I am,” what they mean is art is their tool, their medicine, their voice, and their vision.
ABOUT EMANUEL WYNTER
Emanuel Wynter is a New York City-born violinist/singer/songwriter whose musical journey started at age six when he signed up for violin classes. His dedication to music, as well as his time as a professional violinist, has exposed him to musical styles ranging from jazz and the blues to rock and neo-soul. His influences are all ingredients at the table, combining flavors to create a musical partnership of contemporary sounds with a traditional instrument, the violin.
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door, tax included. A $3 facility fee will be added to each ticket.
GRAYMATTER
Friday, August 5, 7:30pm
PRESENTED WITH FIDDLE & BOW SOCIETY
The Crown at the Carolina
ABOUT GRAYMATTER
The Gray family has been singing and strumming instruments together for as long as anyone can remember. Bev and her younger brothers Barry and Brad and two more siblings soaked up the folk music of the 1950s and '60s that their father played and sang to them. Family dinners often ended with the clearing of the plates and gathering of the instruments before the singing would begin. In high school, Bev brought her then boyfriend (now husband) Dave home for dinner, and he immediately joined in the family fun. Now take the four singer-songwriters with a passion for re-imagining and re-creating the songs of their youth, mix in the swirling, four-part harmonies that result from the close-knit chemistry of family voices, and you have Graymatter.
Their harmonies and unique song arrangements set them apart from other bands. Whether it’s tender ballads, folky Americana or driving rock & roll, Graymatter puts across an intensity, energy and vision that keeps fans coming back for more. A Graymatter show is chock-full of memories for people who grew up in the ‘60s, ‘70s and beyond, and the band loves introducing those dynamic classics in a fresh, new way to younger audiences who may have never heard the songs before. Their originals are folk/rock/Americana style pieces woven together with those same dynamic harmonies and often steeped in personal storytelling.
Graymatter is Barry Gray (acoustic guitar), Brad Gray (acoustic & electric guitars), Dave Gude (acoustic guitar, banjo, harmonica, mandolin) and Bev Gray Gude (12-string & high-strung guitars, flute, tambourine and bodhran).
Tickets are $18 in advance, or $20 at the door, tax included. A $3 facility fee will be added to each ticket.
STUDIO 176 HOSTED BY DEMEANOR
Sunday, August 7, 8:00pm
WITH MAIA KAMIL AND APOLLO KNIGHT The Crown at the Carolina
HOSTED BY DEMEANOR
Greensboro’s Justin “Demeanor” Harrington merges elements of hip-hop with unorthodox folk influences, bridging the gap between contemporary and traditional music with an unexpected cultural twist. Professionally trained as an actor, Demeanor weaves storytelling and character to engage and inspire all around him.
ABOUT MAIA KAMIL
Winston-Salem’s Maia Kamil is a singer-songwriter with soul and folk influences. Her voice moves like the Sea of Galilee—where she spent time refining a musical style that combines neo-soul, classical guitar stylings, choir-style harmonies—and easily connects cultures and genres in innovative ways. Using her improvisational vocal skills like a jazz instrumentalist, fusing folk, hip-hop, ‘70s rock, and R&B, Maia is creating a new sound with a global soul.
ABOUT APOLLO KNIGHT
Apollo Knight is a singer, songwriter, and producer who doesn't like to be confined to a single genre. Inspired by trailblazing artists like Childish Gambino, Sevdaliza, SOPHIE & Beyonce, his music evokes feelings of power, nostalgia, and reflection. He is an artist whose use of soundscapes and wild percussion can transport the audience to new places.
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door, tax included. A $3 facility fee will be added to each ticket.
BANJO EARTH BAND
Friday, August 12, 8:00pm
CD RELEASE PARTY
The Crown at the Carolina
Appalachian born... world influenced: The Banjo Earth Band sounds like a global awakening, but with that banjo twang that can only be found in the south. Powered by the core quartet of Andy Eversole on banjo, Sanders Davis on bass, Sandy Blocker on percussion, and Tim Wray on drums, they are often accompanied by a dynamic array of rambling troubadours, including fiddle master Jesse Ryan Eversole, keyboard wizard Julian Sizemore, and guitar guru Mason Via. Whoever graces the stage with the band, rest assured they will bring the energy, philosophy, spirit, and funkiness that they have come to be known for.
The band was originally formed as an addition to Andy Eversole's world music project, Banjo Earth. In this musical adventure, Eversole travels to different countries with the banjo, collaborating with amazing folk musicians in each location. He then records an album with his collaborations and films a documentary of the whole journey. So far, Banjo Earth has taken Andy to China, India, Brazil, and most recently, Peru. The project has received national media coverage, including such outlets as Rolling Stone, NPR, and PBS. His documentary film, Banjo Earth: India received the Gold Remi Award at Houston's World Fest.
Andy formed the band to bring the music of his travels to the live stages of the world. Now, the Banjo Earth Band has taken on a life of its own, performing not only songs from the travels of Banjo Earth, but from the talents and experiences of all the members of the band. They play a wonderful mix of originals, traditional bluegrass, rock & roll, reggae, and influences from a wide array of world music traditions.
Tickets are $15 in advance, or $18 at the door, tax included. A $3 facility fee will be added to each ticket.
NU BLU
Friday, November 18, 7:30pm
The Crown at the Carolina
After releasing four Top Ten Billboard albums, NC-based Nu-Blu has quickly established themselves as one of the top acoustic acts in the music industry, delivering songs that range from the melancholy to the exuberant, and at every step they prove they’ve got a knack for finding their way into the deeper parts of you.
Over the years, Nu-Blu have turned many heads, garnering major headlines with their George Jones-inspired tribute single "Jesus and Jones" featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer “Soul Man” Sam Moore (of the iconic duo Sam and Dave). The award-winning band has also made appearances on Fox News in the past, while also having their music featured on CBS "Sunday Morning." They have recently moved into the role of helping bring bluegrass to the masses, serving as the permanent host of the nationally syndicated TV show "Bluegrass Ridge," which airs in 160 million homes worldwide.
Hailing from Siler City, the textbook definition of a picturesque small southern town, Nu-Blu’s heart and soul is husband-and-wife duo Daniel and Carolyn Routh. Carolyn’s caramel-coated soprano is one of the band’s defining traits, at times a tender lullaby, at times a freight train. Daniel is the group’s backbone, a multi-instrumentalist and backing vocalist who also handles band management. Austin Hefflefinger on banjo and Justin Harrison on mandolin round out the quartet’s warm, layered, Appalachian sound. Together they deliver upbeat, blazing-fingers pick work just as well as gentle, heartwarming ballads, and they do it all with a natural togetherness that cannot be faked, forged over hundreds of shows on the road.
Tickets are $14 in advance, or $18 at the door, tax included. A $3 facility fee will be added to each ticket.
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current health and safety guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- · Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged, when possible.
- · Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
- · All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- · Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
- · Please check specific event listings to verify individual show requirements.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
