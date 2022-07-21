NEW SHOW ADDITIONS AT THE CAROLINA THEATRE AND IN THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre is pleased to announce the following shows:
- Studio 176 hosted by Demeanor with OC from NC and Katie BLVD in The Crown – August 14, 8:00pm
- Unheard Project GSO with Daron Loflin, Jr. in The Crown – August 19, 7:30pm
- Wildeyes with Jessie Dunks in The Crown – August 20, 7:30pm
- Jokez N Jamz in The Crown– August 27, 8:00pm
- Abigail Dowd and Jane Kramer in The Crown – October 15, 7:30pm
- A Motown Christmas in the Betty and Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium – November 28, 8:00pm
Tickets are now on sale at CarolinaTheatre.com and through the Carolina Theatre Box Office. Full show details below.
* * * * * * * * * * *
STUDIO 176 HOSTED BY DEMEANOR
Sunday, August 14, 8:00pm
WITH OC FROM NC AND KATIE BLVD
The Crown at the Carolina
HOSTED BY DEMEANOR
Greensboro’s Justin “Demeanor” Harrington merges elements of hip-hop with unorthodox folk influences, bridging the gap between contemporary and traditional music with an unexpected cultural twist.
ABOUT OC FROM NC
OC from NC (born Octavius Dion Taylor) is the Burlington rapper whose dexterity, introspective storytelling, and consistent musical output position him as one of the top rappers in the state.
ABOUT KATIE BLVD
Katie Hutchinson is a graphic designer, illustrator, collage artist, and musician. Interdisciplinary work of Katie's is inspired by the topics of diversity, personal discovery, her love for hip-hop culture, and the fight against social norms.
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
UNHEARD PROJECT GSO
Friday, August 19, 7:30pm
WITH DARON LOFLIN, JR.
The Crown at the Carolina
Unheard Project GSO is a collective of the Triad's hottest jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B players bringing the heat to stages across the mid-Atlantic. Opening the show is Daron Loflin Jr., trumpeter and songwriter extraordinaire, bringing his soulful chops to The Crown for this special performance.
ABOUT THE UNHEARD PROJECT GSO
Unheard Project GSO is a jazz fusion collective of some of the most talented full-time musicians in the Piedmont, performing primarily gospel and groove-based melodic original compositions, virtuosic improvisations, and rearrangements of fan favorites. Unheard Project GSO’s music brings people of different ages, ethnicities, social backgrounds, and tastes together in a celebration of soulful sounds guaranteed to get your head nodding, foot tapping, and face beaming.
ABOUT DARON LOFLIN, JR.
Daron, a native of Wilson, NC and product of the Miles Davis School of Jazz at UNCG, is recognized as one of the premier trumpet players in the area. With a background in hard bop, gospel, funk, and soul, Daron’s music is vibrant, inclusive, and includes a heavy dose of native NC blues and Latin jazz. With originals from his album Lof-Tinge and a sampling of covers from contemporary hip-hop and R&B, Daron wows audiences with his improvisational prowess, ear for eccentric rhythms, and flair for upper register flamboyance.
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
WILDEYES
Saturday, August 20, 7:30pm
WITH JESSIE DUNKS
The Crown at the Carolina
ABOUT WILDEYES
Tennessee neighbors Emily, Daniel, and Max formed Wildeyes in 2016. Lead by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Emily Kohavi, the band has expanded their sound with the release of their second full length album Shut Up and Dance.
After touring their debut album Beauty and Sadness as an acoustic trio for two years, the band began their second project with the live show in mind. Influenced by the ‘90s alternative rock that formed their collective childhoods, it quickly became clear that electric guitars and amplifiers would be making their mark in the studio. The record remains familiar to Wildeyes fans, with diverse emotional landscapes that pull the listener in with a soft hush but is still full of surprises that will always leave crowds dancing.
ABOUT JESSIE DUNKS
With lyrics focused on storytelling, and a voice that invites you to listen, Greensboro’s Jessie Dunks brings multi-genre inspiration to the Folk Pop sound.
Tickets are $15 in advance, or $18 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
JOKEZ N JAMZ
Saturday, August 27, 8:00pm
HOSTED BY ANTION SCALES AND DAVID GOOLSBY
The Crown at the Carolina
Jokez N Jamz is an intentional and innovative space that promotes diversity, togetherness, and—most importantly—creativity. Artists and comedians alike bear the cultural responsibility of speaking for entire generations, hopefully leading to empathy and understanding. Jokez N Jamz strives not only provide an event, but a platform where creatives and community alike can experience the marriage of two pillars of modern entertainment: music and comedy under one roof.
ANTION SCALES (co-host)
Greensboro’s Antion Scales merges elements like ‘90s hip-hop, R &B, and gospel. His style can be viewed as unconventional and versatile. As the founder of “Entitled Militia,” Antion has found joy in uniting and inspiring other talented individuals within the community.
DAVID GOOLSBY (co-host)
David Goolsby is a local stand-up comedian from who combines his overt self-awareness with a unique perspective on the world, performing at clubs and venues throughout the southeast. He is also the host of a comedy and philosophy podcast, "The Oowap," encouraging people to define their happiness and destiny.
RAKEEB WIZE
Norfolk, VA’s Rakeeb Wize has been releasing videos and mixtapes since the age of 13. Now the indie artist has recently delivered the self-titled “Keeb” EP on all streaming platforms. From R&B to hip-hop and neo-soul, there’s no end to the range of the vibe Keeb may provide.
ERIC BROWN
Eric Brown is a naturalized North Carolinian, drop-out Aggie, and host/producer of the Carolina Comedy Review presented by Fat Tuesdays in Greensboro. You may have seen him at the laugh lounge in Winston-Salem, the Cash Out Comedy series at the Comedy Zone, or at the North Carolina comedy festival.
DAKOTA DAY
Dakota Day is an up-and-coming comic born and raised in Charlotte. His style of comedy is using past situations and to tell long form stories with pointed observations. A frequent guest of the Idiot Box in Greensboro, he has performed in clubs all throughout the southeast in his first year of comedy.
ELIJAH ROSARIO
Hailing from Durham, R&B/Pop artist Elijah Rosario has been making a name for himself. His innovative melodies, exceptional instrumentals and groove-laden rhythms make up Elijah’s unique sound, intertwining genre lines and creating music that’s refreshing to the ears.
DAVID DECAREAUX
Always dreaming of making people laugh, David Decareaux has performed along the east coast for five years now, bringing his sharp wit and personal twist on observations about life, love, drugs, and mental illness to the stage. Once he gets going, his awkward demeanor and neuroticism collide into a tornado of laughter.
KYLAH LESHON
NC’s Kylah Leshon is a 23-year-old solo artist, instrumentalist, and producer, and is also a member of the artist collective Nu-Wrld.
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
ABIGAIL DOWD
Saturday, October 15, 7:30pm
WITH JANE KRAMER
The Crown at the Carolina
The Crown welcomes back Abigail Dowd whose “effusive songs are steeped in storytelling and soul.” Together with Jason Duff, this duo lands somewhere between folk and roots rock, and rock you will. They will be joined by Asheville-based Jane Kramer whose music is introspective, gracefully gritty and fiercely memorable. Abigail and Jane (unknowingly) shared their last show before the pandemic shut things down. Swapping stories on and off stage, they became fast friends and have spent the past couple years connecting. Don’t miss these two special ladies who draw in audiences like old friends around a warm meal by the fire.
ABOUT ABIGAIL DOWD
Singer/songwriter/guitarist Abigail Dowd grew up under the longleaf pines in the Sandhills region of NC. Known for her storytelling and command of an audience, she has been called "a writer of the highest caliber” (The All Scene Eye). Pulling from her heritage of storytelling and determination, Dowd weaves hints of Celtic melodies with the soulful gospel of the south to create a sound that dances between folk, rock and blues.
ABOUT JANE KRAMER
Lauded by UK music reviewer Three Chords and the Truth as sounding like she was “…born to gypsy poets and raised by Emmylou Harris,” Asheville songstress Jane Kramer has garnered international recognition for the sultry, heartrending originality of her vocals and for the heavy-hitting lyrical eloquence of her songwriting.
With deep roots in the musical traditions, culture, and lore of her beloved Appalachia, Kramer’s songs and live performances are equally poignant and engaging; rich with accessible, warm, often hilarious storytelling, gracefully lifting the veil between audience and performer.
Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS
Monday, November 28, 8:00pm
PRESENTED BY BPE PRODUCTIONS
The Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium
A Motown Christmas features a world-class vocal group comprised of past and present members of Motown's most legendary groups: The Temptations, The Miracles, and The Capitols. This powerful, family-oriented show combines Motown's greatest hits with everyone's favorite holiday classics, featuring those famous Motown trademarks including dazzling choreography and unforgettable harmonies, all performed in memorable, soulful Motown style.
A Motown Christmas is not to be missed; bring the family to dance, sing, and celebrate this holiday spectacular!
Tickets are $44, $49, $54, or $59, depending on location. A $5 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
* * * * * * * * * * *
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current health and safety guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- · Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged, when possible.
- · Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
- · All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- · Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
- · Please check specific event listings to verify individual show requirements.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.