Greensboro, NC (March 25, 2021) – The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is excited to announce its new outdoor summer series at the White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex!In partnership with the Greensboro Coliseum.
The GSO has scheduled:
Steep Canyon Rangers - Sat., June 5, 2021
The Music of The Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards 1969 - Fri., June 11, 2021
Jim Curry’s tribute to John Denver - Sat., June 19, 2021.
All concerts begin at 8:00 pm, and tickets, ranging from $25 - $45, will go on sale to the general public on March 26, 2021 at 10:00 am.
The Asheville-based bluegrass sextet Steep Canyon Rangers will take the stage alongside the GSO on the first night of this three-concert series (June 5, 2021). This Grammy Award-winning group has local ties! Band member Graham Sharp is a Greensboro-native and a graduate of Grimsley High School and UNC-Chapel Hill. Over the years, Steep Canyon Rangers has risen to the top of the bluegrass genre headlining top festivals such as Merlefest and Grey Fox Bluegrass and is now one of the most recognizable modern names in bluegrass music.
On June 11, 2021, the Greensboro Symphony will pay tribute to The World’s Greatest Rock ‘n Roll Band with vocalist Brody Dolyniuk and a full rock band. The GSO and conductor Brent Havens will perform Windborne’s The Music of The Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards 1969 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The Rolling Stones iconic albums, Beggar’s Banquet and Let It Bleed. The performance will feature tracks from these two albums including Sympathy For The Devil, Street Fighting Man, Gimme Shelter, Midnight Rambler and You Can’t Always Get What You Want. Other classic hits from their ABKCO years will be performed such as Let’s Spend The Night Together, Brown Sugar, Ruby Tuesday, and more!
Acclaimed performer Jim Curry is back by overwhelming demand after performing in one of the GSO’s most popular POPS Concerts (November 2009). Curry sings as the voice of John Denver in the CBS television movie Take Me Home: the John Denver Story. As a life-long fan, he has dedicated himself to sharing John Denver’s legacy of songs to future generations. Curry’s unforgettable tribute to the music of John Denver will take place on June 19, 2021.
For more information, please visit the GSO at greensborosymphony.org. Purchase tickets by visiting ticketmaster.com or contacting the GSO Box Office at 336-335-5456 x224 or boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org.
