New Music GSO Presents Duo Guitiano - Thursday, March 3, 7:30 p.m.
UNCG Music Building, Tew Recital Hall
Amanda Virelles (piano) and Carlos Castilla (guitar) will present a recital with recent works for guitar and piano by David Virelles, Nadia Borislova, Keith Dippre and Andrew York.
