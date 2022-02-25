dsa

New Music GSO Presents Duo Guitiano - Thursday, March 3, 7:30 p.m. 

UNCG Music Building, Tew Recital Hall

Amanda Virelles (piano) and Carlos Castilla (guitar) will present a recital with recent works for guitar and piano by David Virelles, Nadia Borislova, Keith Dippre and Andrew York.

vpa.uncg.edu/single-event/duo-guitiano-guest-artist-recital

 

