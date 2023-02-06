New Music Greensboro Presents: Red Clay Saxophone Quartet
Friday, February 17, 2023 7:30 pm
Tew Recital Hall, UNCG School of Music
In this concert, the acclaimed Red Clay Saxophone Quartet performs substantial works by Philip Glass (Concerto) and Andrew Stiller (Chamber Symphony), plus premieres of shorter works by UNCG student composers Chris Crutcher, Ian T. Jones, Charles D. Norris, and Jack Yagerline.
The Red Clay Saxophone Quartet was formed in 2003 when the fates conspired to bring four internationally recognized saxophonists together in Greensboro, North Carolina. The RCSQ takes its name from the area’s luscious red soil. The Quartet presents a varied repertoire, featuring music by composers such as Chen Yi, Ben Johnston, James Paul Sain, György Ligeti, Guillermo Lago, Francis Poulenc, Alejandro Rutty, Steve Reich, Mark Engebretson, David Maslanka, Martin Bresnick, Burton Beerman, and Gavin Bryars.
