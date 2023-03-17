New Music Greensboro Presents:
Present~Continuous New Music Ensemble
March 29, 7:30 pm
Organ Hall,
UNCG School of Music
Free.
Present~Continuous will present a unique program with music by Aitana Kasulin, Silvia Olivero, David Vayo, Isabelle Harsch, AJ Lyon and Vineet Shende, in addition to music composed by the performers themselves.
