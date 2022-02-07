Download PDF f

Busy February at New Music Greensboro!

Coming up: two concerts of music by living composers happening at UNCG

 

Faculty Composers Concert

Tuesday, February 15, 7:30 pm

UNCG Tew Recital Hall, free

Music by Timothy Hagen, Justin Worley, Steve Landis, Alejandro Rutty and Mark Engebretson

Performances by the composers and the Winnfield Quartet

https://www.facebook.com/events/688797448823365?ref=newsfeed

 

Tickets and live stream: https://vpa.uncg.edu/single-event/faculty-composers-concert-2/

Kim-Tollefsen Piano Duo

Thursday, February 17, 7:30 pm

UNCG Tew Recital Hall, free

Reading session with UNCG Composers Friday, February 18, 3:00 p.m.

Music for two pianos by living composers performed by Jae Won Kim and Mark Tollefsen

https://www.facebook.com/events/317474116986326?ref=newsfeed

 

Tickets and live stream:  https://vpa.uncg.edu/single-event/kim-tollefson-piano-duo-guest-artist-recital/

