Busy February at New Music Greensboro!
Coming up: two concerts of music by living composers happening at UNCG
Faculty Composers Concert
Tuesday, February 15, 7:30 pm
UNCG Tew Recital Hall, free
Music by Timothy Hagen, Justin Worley, Steve Landis, Alejandro Rutty and Mark Engebretson
Performances by the composers and the Winnfield Quartet
https://www.facebook.com/events/688797448823365?ref=newsfeed
Tickets and live stream: https://vpa.uncg.edu/single-event/faculty-composers-concert-2/
Kim-Tollefsen Piano Duo
Thursday, February 17, 7:30 pm
UNCG Tew Recital Hall, free
Reading session with UNCG Composers Friday, February 18, 3:00 p.m.
Music for two pianos by living composers performed by Jae Won Kim and Mark Tollefsen
https://www.facebook.com/events/317474116986326?ref=newsfeed
Tickets and live stream: https://vpa.uncg.edu/single-event/kim-tollefson-piano-duo-guest-artist-recital/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.