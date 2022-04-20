New growth: Sam Logan and Nightblooms blossom

Something new blooms in Sam Logan and his latest project, Nightblooms.
“The vibe is shifting,” reads the bio for Logan’s new outfit, an indie quartet resonating with a similar palette of his longtime darkened dream-pop group, Lilac Shadows — albeit a bit softer, yet more direct.
“To me, Nightblooms is kind of a spiritual evolution of Lilac Shadows,” Logan said of his first “new” project since moving to Greensboro in 2015. “They’re both steeped in feelings of anxiety and unease, but whereas LS used krautrock rhythms and loud, angular electric guitars, Nightblooms tries to cloak some of those feelings in a bit of a softer touch.”
Embracing a shift toward the acoustic, and within himself, “people have been talking about a ‘vibe shift’ on Twitter in terms of how the culture is changing,” he explained. “Millennials are no longer the ‘young’ people anymore. The internet and culture is being curated in different ways, and there seems to be some freaking out.”
Equally overly anxious and lighthearted, “the major shift really is between Lilac Shadows and Nightblooms. And ways they explore similar emotional territory, in different ways sonically,” he said, alluding to the instrumentation as a sort of sonic honey to the lyrical vinegar — a lighter guitar styling “in the vein of John Fahey or William Tyler” seeded amongst heavy lyrics inspired by panic attacks and climate change.
Their first official release, “Heart to Heart,” however, is as close to a Tom Petty song as Logan assumes he’ll get — having chosen to channel the Traveling Wilbury for an upcoming compilation from Sleepy Cat Records. ”All the songs on the comp are centered on the theme of ‘cruising,’” he explained, noting Petty being his first concert as a kid. “Lyrically it’s pretty personal, but the music is a broad sonic tribute to a songwriter I grew up listening to.”
Beyond the single, Nightblooms signed with Sleepy Cat Records to release their first full-length, currently in the works. “They’ve been putting out some of my favorite North Carolina records for a few years now,” Logan said of the Chapel Hill label behind artists like Blue Cactus, Earleine, T. Gold, and (Grimsley-alumni) Libby Rodenbough. “I’m really honored to join their roster.”
Within the Nightblooms’ roster, Sleepy Cat songwriter Chessa Rich will join the lineup (on keys) starting in May — a role originally filled by Derek Torres (from Sengoku) who shifted to playing lead guitar. Longtime friends (and bandmates in Lilac Shadows and T0W3RS) the guitar work between Logan and Torres supports a rhythm section of Greensboro musicians Logan met serendipitously.
Bassist Lenwood Edwards (Kill the Buddha and Velvet Arrows) came aboard over music conversations at Deep Roots. Meanwhile, drummer Steven Diaz (Mountain Lions) moved into Logan’s neighborhood at just the right time. “I saw him loading drums into his house when I was out walking my dog,” Logan said. “I struck up a conversation and became friends pretty instantaneously.”
Logan himself is a native of Charleston, South Carolina — an experience that arcs within his songwriting. “One of the most recurring themes in Nightblooms is that of climate anxiety, and how fragile our existence really is,” he explained. “I grew up in a city that is literally sinking into the ocean, so it’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long, long time.”
Songs like “Anthropocene” wrestle the concepts directly, while “The Slow Decline” explores the broad mistreatment of the planet. “Free Time in the Apocalypse” is “about the absurdity of daily tasks (like making your bed) when faced with the looming crisis presented by climate change,” Logan noted, acknowledging the privilege of writing songs, while “so many people are actually living through it.”
“I’m naturally a really cynical person,” he added. “I’ve tried really intentionally to not hide behind vague lyrics the way I often did in Lilac Shadows. These songs are intensely personal and direct, which is why I didn’t share them with people for a really long time.”
Ever-present melancholy persists in Logan’s lyrics — echoed by influences like Kevin Morby, Destroyer, Aldous Harding, The Weather Station, and Angel Olsen. “Of all the emotions we experience as humans, melancholy is like number one for me,” he said. “What a complex, challenging emotion: equal parts sad, hopeful, bittersweet, and wistful all at once.”
Musically, however, he intends to keep it light. “Maybe it’s a factor of getting older that I’m allowing myself to explore darkness outside of just simply having loud, distorted guitars or heavy instrumental sounds,” he reckoned, referencing his attraction to both melodic arrangements and wrangling the metaphysical.
“Sometimes weird, unexplainable things just happen because we live in a very random, chaotic universe,” he said, pointing to “What They Seem,” a song about “not trying to always find some sort of meaning in life’s randomness,” written in the wake of an owl attack last May.
Tooling toward the methodical, Nightblooms will start recording in June, with releases rolling by late summer. “As of now, the plan is to release the first single around Hopscotch,” Logan noted, "and then the full-length is slated for February 2023."
They’ll play the Pinhook in Durham and at Ruby Deluxe in Raleigh with Gold Light before their show together at SECCA on April 30 (with food from Y’all Supper Club). Nightblooms will also be at Double Oaks in Greensboro on May 28 with Mountain Lions and Ashley Virginia.
