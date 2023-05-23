“Simply the Best” Season Features Blockbuster Shows including
Moulin Rouge! The Musical, SIX THE MUSICAL, Tina & more!
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Season Seat Memberships for the First Bank Broadway, 2023-24 Season at Tanger Center are now on sale! In honor of blockbuster hit TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Tanger Center has named this the “Simply the Best” third Broadway season, with seven direct-from-New-York shows making stops in the Piedmont Triad.
Broadway Season Seats are available now at FirstBankBroadway.com. The First Bank Broadway, 2023-24 Season at Tanger Center includes:
· CHICAGO: Sept. 19-24, 2023
· Disney’s ALADDIN: Oct. 31 – Nov. 5, 2023
· Hadestown: Feb. 13-18, 2024
· SIX: Mar. 5-10, 2024
· TINA – The Tina Turner Musical: Mar. 26-31, 2024
· Moulin Rouge! The Musical: April 16-28, 2024
· Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird: May 14-19, 2024
· In addition to the seven Broadway season shows, two special Broadway ‘add-ons’:
o Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS: Nov. 21-26, 2023
o My Fair Lady: Jan. 26-28, 2024
o Broadway add-ons are currently only available to Broadway Season Seat Members for the 2023-24 season.
Please note that the on-sale dates for individual tickets to each shows is to be announced. Season Seat Members will have first chance to guarantee their seats to all seven Broadway season shows, as well as “Grinch” and “My Fair Lady.”
